When is Jennifer Lawrence's baby due? Possible date explored as 'Don't Look Up' star flaunts baby bump in style 

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence stole the show at the premiere night of her upcoming film Don't Look Up. The 31-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her first child, posed for the paparazzi in New York, United States, with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, on December 5.

For the red carpet event, Lawrence showed off her baby bump while wearing a Dior floor-length gold gown and accessorized it with Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger earrings.

Helmed by Adam McKay, Don't Look Up is all set to be released on streaming giant Netflix on December 24.

Aside from Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film will also star Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

When is Jennifer Lawrence's baby due?

News of JLaw's pregnancy came into the limelight in September 2021 after her representative confirmed it to media organizations.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress married her gallerist beau Cooke Maroney in October 2019 after dating him for almost a year and a half. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding held at Belcourt in Newport, Rhode Island. Celebrities like Adele, Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller and Cameron Diaz were also in attendance.

As of now, the duo's pregnancy date has been speculated to be somewhere between December 2021 and February 2022. Neither Lawrence nor Maroney have confirmed the gender of their unborn child.

In a recent interview with media organization Vanity Fair, Lawrence spoke about protecting the privacy of their unborn child.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

On the work front, Lawrence, who was last seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), will next be seen Red, White and Water and Bad Blood.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia