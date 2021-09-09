Who is Jennifer Lawrence married to? All about her husband Cooke Maroney as actress is pregnant with her first child

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The news of her pregnancy was officially confirmed to People by her representatives.

The actress was also photographed sporting a baby bump as she enjoyed a stroll across the streets of New York on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

The couple is set to welcome their first child after nearly two years of marriage. In June 2019, sources close to the pair told ET Online that the duo was planning to start a family:

"They both want children and have been discussing starting a family. Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers."

Jennifer Lawrence tied the knot with Cooke Maroney on October 19, 2019, in Rhode Island. The intimate wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair, with guests including A-listers like Adele, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer and Sienna Miller, among others.

The couple celebrated the occasion at the historic Belcourt Castle of Newport, a mansion curated to look like Louis XIII’s Versailles residence. The Hunger Games star stunned the crowd as she wore a gorgeous Dior gown.

Meet Jennifer Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney

Cooke Maroney is a professional art gallerist based in New York. He currently serves as the director of the reputed Gladstone Art Gallery.

Cooke was born to parents Suki Fredericks and James Maroney and grew up in Vermont with his sister, Annabelle. He studied art history at New York University and worked at the Gagosian Gallery after graduation.

The 37-year-old has previously worked with painter Carroll Dunham and sculptor Matthew Barney. His current workplace represents prominent clients like Anish Kapoor and Richard Prince.

Cooke Maroney came under the limelight after he was linked to Jennifer Lawrence in 2018. The duo reportedly met through their mutual friend Laura Simpson and immediately hit it off. They officially confirmed their relationship by the end of 2018 and reportedly moved in together the following year.

The couple secretly got engaged in February 2019. Their engagement was revealed after Jennifer Lawrence was seen wearing a large diamond ring during a date with Cooke in New York.

Although Cooke and Jennifer mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, the latter opened up about her husband during an episode of Naked with Catt Sadler. The Oscar-winning actress called Cooke the “greatest person” she has met:

"It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met… He really is, and he gets better, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence have been inseparable ever since they began dating. The couple is now waiting to welcome their first child together.

