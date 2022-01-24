How old is Matilda Ledger? Heath Ledger's daughter reportedly set to return to Australia to visit late father's family 

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams' daughter Matilda is all set to return to her father's native Australia, 14 years after he passed away.

Matilda currently resides in New York with her mother, Michelle, stepdad Thomas Kail, and the couple's one-year-old child.

As per an insider's alleged information, via news outlet Woman's Day, the young girl wants to visit Ledger's family based in Perth, Australia.

"Michelle is extremely protective of Matilda and has tried so hard to shelter her from public life, but she has accepted Matilda's wishes."

The publication also suggested that Matilda's grandparents, Kim Ledger and his ex-wife Sally Bell, make an annual visit to Brooklyn almost every year to meet their grand-daughter. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions and West Australia's strict lockdowns, the duo have not been able to meet her for two years now.

Michelle Williams @MichelleWFans Michelle Williams & Heath Ledger with little Matilda Rose Michelle Williams & Heath Ledger with little Matilda Rose ❤️ https://t.co/shaGluNhN4

The insider also added that Matilda is aware of how her father passed away and how much he loved her. The late actor's family also adores Matilda and have spoken about how she would always have a home with them.

According to the publication, Matilda is excited to spend her summers on Cottesloe Beach in Perth, Australia, which also happened to be Heath's favorite place. She is also looking forward to enjoying some time with Kim and Sally, as well as their family from subsequent marriages.

Most of all, she wants to spend time with Heath's sister Kate, because she wants to know how her father was as a child.

Speaking about Matilda on the Australian talk show, The Project, Heath Ledger's father Kim said that not only does the girl hold a physical resemblance to her father but also has a similar personality.

"She's very inquisitive, she's got his energy because Heath never slept from when he was two, and Matilda's like that."

Calling her a "ball of energy," Kim said Matilda radiates this little aura just like his late son used to do.

How old is Heath Ledger's daughter, Matilda?

tony @pacinofiIms thinking about these pictures of heath ledger with his daughter matilda <3 happy father’s day to him thinking about these pictures of heath ledger with his daughter matilda <3 happy father’s day to him https://t.co/Rk8XBIXNFk

Matilda Rose Ledger is 16 years old as of now. The teenager was born to Heath Ledger and actress Michelle Williams during their relationship from 2004 to late 2007.

The duo welcomed their first and only child, Matilda, in October 2005. Not much is known about Matilda since Williams has always kept her out of the limelight.

As an infant, Matilda featured in VH1: All Access episode 20 of The Cutest Celebrity Babies in 2006. In the 2017 documentary, I am Heath Ledger, based on the deceased actor's life, the importance of Ledger's love for her daughter is very prominent.

Singer Ben Harper, who co-founded record label Masses Music with Heath Ledger, recalled how the actor once asked him for a favor for his unborn daughter. In 2005, the actor had asked Harper to write a lullaby for Matilda so that he could sing to her when she was born.

Eva @Evita350423 Heath Ledger and Matilda http://t.co/m4BFWJNV7z Heath Ledger and Matilda http://t.co/m4BFWJNV7z

In 2016, while talking to Porter Magazine, Michelle Williams spoke about nurturing Matilda amidst grief, and stated that the mother-daughter duo was not just surviving, but thriving.

"I watched [Matilda] warm in the sun, in her swimsuit, get on her bicycle and smile and wave as she rode off to go meet her friends. I went back into the house and sobbed because of this incredibly simple moment... Not only are we OK, she's happy."

Following months of exhaustion and physical exhaustion, Heath Ledger died unexpectedly from a drug overdose in a New York City apartment on January 22, 2008. At the time, Matilda was two years old.

At the time, it was found that Heath Ledger had consumed six types of drugs: two types of narcotics, two types of anti-anxiety medications, and two types of sleep medications.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan