How did Jennifer Aydin and husband Bill meet? Relationship timeline explored ahead of 'RHONJ' Season 12 premiere

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will have a major storyline revolving around Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill Aydin.

Looking at their incredible chemistry, even after 20 years of marriage and five kids, viewers instantly fell in love with the couple. However, with the new trailer for the series, fans were left bewildered about the couple's future.

The series will dig deep into their perfect marriage and reveal some shocking truths about the couple. The trailer, which was released on December 20, 2022, showed a glimpse of all the drama that will unfold on RHONJ.

So, as we await the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, let's take a look at the beginning of the Aydins' love saga.

Jennifer Aydin met her husband Bill at a wedding

Jennifer met her plastic surgeon husband Bill in September 2001 at her brother-in-law's wedding and instantly hit it off. After talking over the phone for a few weeks, the couple went out on their second date. Recounting their journey, the 44-year-old said in an Instagram post:

“My husband never proposed to me! We met at my brother n laws [James Aydin] wedding in LA the Sunday before Labor Day 2001 and on our second date (after talking on the phone for 6 weeks) he simply said to me, 'you know you’re going to be my wife, right?'"

She continued:

"And I was so smitten I immediately said yes and the following week he was introducing me as his fiancée to everybody. And then we got married the exact same day, the Sunday before Labor Day, 2002!”

But surprisingly, there was no ring when the love birds got engaged. Instead, Bill gave her “a cross to signify the engagement” at a party at her New York house in 2002.

Talking about her ring, Jennifer wrote:

“I actually didn’t get the ring until just a few months before my wedding day. But when people would ask 'Where’s your ring,' Bill would simply answer, 'My dad's a [jeweler], her dad's a jeweler, it’s not the most important thing — we are!'"

After marriage, they became parents to five children - Justin, Gabby, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia.

But now, after almost 20 years of marital bliss, the trailer of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 hints at trouble in their love nest, especially after Bill’s cheating rumours surfaced again after 2019.

Even Jennifer’s official Bravo bio reads:

“Jennifer publicly faces the biggest hardship and insecurity in her marriage when family secrets are revealed and rise to the forefront. After the news is brought to light, not only does Jennifer fight to protect her family, but she’s also left to reevaluate her contentious friendship with Margaret.”

The drama on the reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey will unfold on February 1, 2022, on Bravo.

