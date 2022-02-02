"He was a bad guy when it came to women": Rita Moreno addresses eight-year relationship with Marlon Brando

Recently, Puerto Rican-American actress Rita Moreno opened up about her relationship with late actor Marlon Brando.

While speaking to Jessica Chastain on the outlet Variety's series Actors on Actors, the 90-year-old actress revealed that Brando was "a bad guy when it came to women," following Chastain's concerns about inequality at the time and opportunities given to The Godfather actor.

The duo first met on the set of the 1954 Napoleon biopic Desiree when Moreno was 22. Moreno and Brando were together for almost eight years.

Dubbing the relationship 'exciting,' the West Side Story actress said Marlon was 'extraordinary' but treated women badly. She also revealed that her relationship changed her, stating, "I had all the makings of a doormat."

"So whenever he lied, I would look at him, and I'd say, 'Marlon, look at me.' And he'd start to grin this kind of — I don't want to use the bad word — that poop-eating grin. I could read him like a book, and that's why he loved me, and that's why he mistreated me in so many ways. I tried to end my life with pills in his house. That's how I tried to do it."

The Academy Award winner further revealed that she could not comprehend that if she died by suicide, she would also be killing her usual self and not just the sad version of her.

Marlon Brando was willing to patch things up with Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno and Marlon Brando later appeared in 1969's The Night of the Following Day. During the conversation, she recalled that The Wild One actor, who passed away at 80 in 2004, wanted to reunite with her.

"What's interesting is that he wanted to renew. I was now married. I had a beautiful child, Fernanda."

However, Moreno said she did not want that because he "lost the good part of himself" that the actress loved.

In 2017, The Singin' In The Rain star told People Magazine that Brando was the "lust" of her life. She also revealed that she kept a picture of Brando in her room because he was a "big love" of her in her life.

However, she gestured at a picture of her late husband Leonard Gordon, who she married in 1965, and called him "the love of her life."

The Netflix documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It chronicles the actress' life, career, and tumultuous relationship with Brando.

