What is the Secret behind Chris Hemsworth’s Body Transformation for Thor?

Chris Hemsworth’s body transformation for Thor was impressive. He went from being the ultimate hammer-wielding superhero to the king of Asgard and Earth.

He definitely had the good looks and the acting skills to play a god, but he needed a bit of help getting the perfect body for a Nordic demigod.

Ever wonder how Chris Hemsworth got into god-like shape for Thor?

Chris Hemsworth Workout Routine

For the first Thor movie, Hemsworth trained under former US Navy SEAL Duffy Gaver, who put him through an old-school bodybuilding approach. His training with Duffy put a lot of focus on his arms and shoulders.

Chris Hemsworth’s workout plan focused on traditional bodybuilding and functional training.

To hone his muscles, Hemsworth lifted a lot of weights, but he also stayed mobile so that he could perform as many of his own stunts as possible and hit the waves without sinking like a stone. Moreover, Thor required a very muscular upper body, so Hemsworth aimed to build that up first.

Here are some of the exercises he includes in his workout:

He does bodyweight circuit training, with exercises like pull-ups for lats, sit-ups for abs, and push-ups for chest. He also does explosive jumps on a box for his hamstrings. For squats, he does bodyweight squats.

He plays around with iron by lifting barbells for his quadriceps and chest, doing bench presses for his chest, standing military presses for his shoulders, deadlifting barbells for his hamstrings and curling dumbbells for his biceps.

Chris Hemsworth Diet

Hemsworth’s trainer, Luke Zocchi, wanted the actor to eat six times a day, every two to three hours. That gave the actor time to digest the food he’d consumed before his next meal. Zocchi had Hemsworth bulk up by working out in the gym.

Chris Hemsworth takes his protein intake very seriously, so he made sure he stocked up on lean protein before and during filming Thor.

Here's some of the things he likes to eat:

Chicken breasts, Fish, especially tuna, Steaks, Avocado, Cottage cheese, Grains, especially brown rice, Legumes.

Chris Hemsworth says he starts every day with oatmeal, banana, sultanas, fat-free milk and egg whites. He also has cottage cheese, turkey roll, mixed nuts, oranges and a protein shake for brunch.

Later in the day, he grabs a beef jerky snack before eating chicken breasts and brown rice for lunch. At dinner, he eats salmon fillets, quinoa, asparagus and fat-free milk. For supper, he eats boiled eggs and brown bread with a protein shake.

Takeaway

The actor’s workout isn’t much of a shocker, as we all know he hits the gym hard to get ready for his movies. Nevertheless, Hemsworth has evolved his body in more ways than one, and everyone can learn a thing or two from him.

Whether you want to look like the God of Thunder or not, Hemsworth’s workout is an excellent example of how big muscles don’t necessary require big machines. Just put in your time with free weights, compound lifts, cardio and diet, and you should be in great shape soon enough.

