Nutrition in Cottage Cheese: What Makes It Healthy?

In this article, we will bring you an in-depth analysis of the health benefits and nutrition in cottage cheese and interesting recipes to prepare them.

Cottage cheese is a type of fresh cheese that does not undergo a ripening or aging process. It has a soft and creamy texture and is white in color. As it's not ripened, it has a milder taste than other types of cheese.

The nutrition in cottage cheese makes it one of the best foods to include in your diet. Cottage cheese can be made from all types of cow milk, including nonfat, reduced-fat, or regular milk. It’s also available in creamed, lactose-free, reduced sodium, or sodium-free varieties.

Nutrition in Cottage Cheese

You can make your own cottage cheese at home (Image via Unsplash/Lena Kudryavtseva)

The nutritional profile of cottage cheese varies depending on the type of milk used and the amount of salt added during the process. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one cup (approximately 226 grams) of low-fat (1% fat) cottage cheese provides:

Calories: 163 kcal

163 kcal Protein: 28 grams

28 grams Carbs: 6.2 grams

6.2 grams Fat: 2.3 grams

2.3 grams Phosphorus: 24% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

24% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) Sodium: 30% of the RDI

30% of the RDI Selenium: 37% of the RDI

37% of the RDI Vitamin B12: 59% of the RDI

59% of the RDI Riboflavin: 29% of the RDI

29% of the RDI Calcium: 11% of the RDI

11% of the RDI Folate: 7% of the RDI

It can be observed that the nutrition in cottage cheese includes a very low amount of carbs, which makes them ideal for ketogenic diet.

However, the carb content includes lactose, which might cause discomfort in lactose-intolerant individuals. Cottage cheese also contains vitamin B6, choline, zinc, and copper. The nutrition in cottage cheese can be attributed to the naturally occurring nutrients present in milk.

How is Cottage Cheese Made?

Although readymade cottage cheese is available at grocery stores, you can also prepare your homemade one to get all the nutrition in cottage cheese without much hassle.

Try out this easy recipe:

Ingredients:

1 gallon whole milk (not UHT)

3/4 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

3 tbsp heavy cream, optional

Instructions:

Pour milk into a large, heavy-bottomed vessel. Heat slowly to 190 degrees F. Keep stirring regularly so that the milk doesn’t burn or stick to the bottom of the pot.

Remove from heat; add the vinegar, and stir well. Cover for 30 minutes.

Take a colander, and place the cheesecloth on it. Put the colander over a large vessel to collect the whey water.

Pour the cheese along with the water over the cheesecloth, and let the water drain for about 30 minutes.

Grab the ends of the cloth tightly together, and form a ball of cheese. Run cold water over the ball, kneading and squeezing it till it has cooled down.

Take the cheese out of the cheesecloth into a bowl, and break it into small pieces. You may add salt at this stage, if required.

For creamy cottage cheese, add two tablespoons of heavy cream or as per desired consistency.

Keep it in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving. Enjoy and get all the nutrition in cottage cheese made at your home.

Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is amazing for weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Anita Peeples)

The high protein, low calorie, and carb content of cottage cheese make it an amazing food for weight loss. It can be included in a low-carb diet, including the ketogenic diet.

The nutrition in cottage cheese includes a high-fat content, which makes it ideal for a high-protein, high-fat diet. Cottage cheese can make you feel full for longer and reduce unnecessary carb cravings and hunger pangs. That can reduce your overall calorie intake.

Cottage cheese also contains good amounts of bioavailable calcium, which is an important aspect of nutrition in cottage cheese. Calcium can help keep the bones strong and heart healthy. Calcium is also known to boost metabolism and prevent fat gain.

Bottom Line

Cottage cheese is an amazing food for weight loss. The nutrition in cottage cheese includes several vitamins and minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin B12. If you're lactose intolerant, buy lactose-free cottage cheese, or consult your doctor before consuming milk products.

