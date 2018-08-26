8 High Protein Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

Tuna is a rich source of protein

Having the right quantities of protein is quintessential for the proper functioning of the body as it plays a vital role in strengthening the bones along with muscle building and regeneration. The general requirement states that daily, men need around 56 grams of protein while women need about 46 grams.

However, people looking to build muscle or lose fat must focus on having a high-protein diet that contains well above the average protein requirements of the body. Protein and amino acids aid in bodybuilding and recovery. Having high-protein diets and starving the body of carbohydrates leads to excessive burning of the fat.

Nevertheless, do not completely rely on high-protein foods and deprive your body of other nutrients. This could turn out to become counterproductive and might lead to rabbit starvation or protein poisoning.

Let us look closer at the eight high-protein foods that you must eat as part of your diet program.

#1 Tuna

Benefits: Tuna contains tonnes of antioxidants, which go a long way in improving the body's immune system. This food is also very effective in regulating blood pressure and reduces the risk of any cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, as it is high in protein content, it aids in weight loss.

Nutrients: 100 grams of tuna contains around 180 calories of energy along with 30 grams of protein and 6 grams of fat. It contains less than 100 mg of Sodium, making it a great low-sodium food as well. Additionally, the fish is rich in vitamins A, B6 and B12 along with Iron and Magnesium.

Alternatives: Salmon or any other seafood.

#2 Almonds

Benefits: Like seafood, almonds have tonnes of antioxidants, which not only improve the immune system but also prevents ageing. This food is extremely effective in controlling blood pressure and blood sugar levels while also lowering the cholesterol level in the body.

Nutrients: Almonds are very dense in calories; 100 grams of almonds provides just short of 600 calories of energy. This food contains loads of essential minerals such as Iron, Magnesium, Manganese and Calcium. Additionally, it has 49 grams of fat, 22 grams of carbohydrates and 21 grams of protein.

Alternatives: Walnuts, Brazil nuts, Cashew Nuts.

