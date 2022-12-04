What Is Considered Low-Carb? 3 Low-Carb Diets to Follow

Low-carb diets usually contain less than 26% of total daily calories from carbs. For example, in a typical 2000-calorie diet, that equals to fewer than 130 grams of carbs per day.

Low-carb diets discourage foods high in carbs or added sugar, including sweetened foods, starches, and refined carbs. Low to moderate-carb foods are allowed in smaller quantities as per the carb allotment. Low-carb diets are gaining popularity for their amazing weight loss benefits. This type of diet can keep insulin levels normal, aiding in natural weight loss.

A weight loss diet should provide the necessary nutrients for people struggling with bodyweight while aiding in weight loss. It should also be easy for beginners to follow.

Types of Low-Carb Diets

There are several low-carbohydrate diets. Here's a list of the five best diets for weight loss in 2022.

Some of the best diets to follow are:

Ketogenic diet: This is a low-carb, high-fat eating pattern that limits daily carb intake to less than 10% of total calories The keto diet also includes high-fat foods like avocados, olive oil, full-fat dairy products, and coconut oil.

This is a low-carb, high-fat eating pattern that limits daily carb intake to less than 10% of total calories The keto diet also includes high-fat foods like avocados, olive oil, full-fat dairy products, and coconut oil. Carnivore diet : This diet includes only animal proteins and fats and excludes all carbs altogether. High-lactose dairy is also excluded from this diet.

: This diet includes only animal proteins and fats and excludes all carbs altogether. High-lactose dairy is also excluded from this diet. Atkins diet: This low-carb, high-protein cycles between different phases of carb consumption. The carb intake gradually increases up to 100 grams per day.

This low-carb, high-protein cycles between different phases of carb consumption. The carb intake gradually increases up to 100 grams per day. South Beach diet: The South Beach diet encourages lean meats and heart-healthy fats. In the first phase, grains and fruits are not allowed. Some carbs are gradually added back into the diet in the later phases.

The South Beach diet encourages lean meats and heart-healthy fats. In the first phase, grains and fruits are not allowed. Some carbs are gradually added back into the diet in the later phases. Paleo diet: The Paleo diet encourages foods like meats, fruits, and vegetables. The diet excludes many carb-rich foods, including grains, legumes, and dairy products.

The Paleo diet encourages foods like meats, fruits, and vegetables. The diet excludes many carb-rich foods, including grains, legumes, and dairy products. Dukan diet: The Dukan diet is a restrictive, low-carb diet that’s high in protein but low in fat. It encourages lean meats.

You can check whether carbohydrates are really necessary in our daily diet, here.

Low-Carb Diets to Follow for Weight Loss

Read on to learn about the three best low-carbohydrate diets to follow for a healthy and fit lifestyle:

1) Ketogenic Diet

The keto diet is the most popular among low-carb diets that limit the consumption of carbs to under 10% of total calories per day, and the intake of protein and fat is increased.

This type of diet can help control appetite by reducing unnecessary cravings, raising the metabolic rate, and helping gain lean muscle mass. The keto diet stimulates the body to use fatty acids for energy production by converting them into ketone bodies. This process is known as nutritional ketosis. The body also converts glycerol in fats to glucose.

Here's a list of the best foods for weight loss when following a keto diet:

red meat, steak, pork, chicken, and turkey

salmon, trout, tuna, herring, and mackerel

eggs

cheese

nuts and seeds

extra virgin olive oil, and avocado oil

butter

low-carb vegetables

Here's a beginner's guide to the keto diet to start with.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic

1)Obesity

2)Blood pressure

3)Anxiety

4)Type 2 diabetes



But it’s a fad, the benefits won’t last and somehow you are going to die. The ketogenic diet fixed your1)Obesity2)Blood pressure3)Anxiety4)Type 2 diabetesBut it’s a fad, the benefits won’t last and somehow you are going to die. The ketogenic diet fixed your 1)Obesity 2)Blood pressure 3)Anxiety4)Type 2 diabetes But it’s a fad, the benefits won’t last and somehow you are going to die.😊

Dr. James, the author of 'The Obesity Fix', recommends a keto diet to fix anxiety, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

2) Carnivore Diet

It's another low-carb diet that only includes animal products and might or might not include dairy.

It includes meat, fish, eggs, and low-lactose dairy products (hard cheeses) and excludes all carb-rich foods like cereals, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and seeds. This diet is the most restrictive among low-carb diets and might be difficult to follow.

Dr. Robert Kiltz, a fertility doctor and strong advocate of the carnivore diet, recommends only animal products to improve health.

Robert Kiltz @doctorkiltz The carnivore diet is simple. As long as you are eating exclusively animal products, you're a carnivore.



While you can likely improve your health by doing anything that follows those rules, I think it's good to have some foods more than others. The carnivore diet is simple. As long as you are eating exclusively animal products, you're a carnivore. While you can likely improve your health by doing anything that follows those rules, I think it's good to have some foods more than others. https://t.co/wQLLPXY3hI

The claimed benefits of this type of diet include:

Decreased body fat percentage

Ideal body composition

Increased insulin sensitivity

Improved metabolic rate

Better mood

Reduced inflammation

Better digestion

You can read more about the carnivore diet here.

3) Atkins Diet

It was created in the 1970s by cardiologist and heart specialist Robert C. Atkins. This is among other low-carb diets that prioritize the consumption of protein and fat while restricting carbohydrates.

Atkins Nutritional Approach is the official name of this diet. Although this diet is similar to the keto diet, it's more restrictive among low-carb diets. This diet can be followed with 20, 40, or 100 grams of carbohydrates per day, but it's recommended to keep the carbs extremely low.

Check out the list of low-carb vegetables to include in your diet.

Takeaway

Low-carb diets can be beneficial for weight loss, but they're restrictive in nature. People struggling with weight loss can take a gradual approach to decrease their carbohydrate intake.

Poll : 0 votes