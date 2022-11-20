5 Best Foods to Eat for Quick Weight Loss

Weight loss can be achieved with a proper diet and exercise regime. It's, however, consuming to choose the correct food items while on a weight-loss diet. Some foods can cause a rapid rise in weight, while others can lead to weight loss.

In this article, we will discuss some of the foods that can be included in a weight-loss diet to achieve the best results. Most of these foods are allowed on a ketogenic diet, paleolithic diet, and Mediterranean diet.

Most of these foods are widely available and can be included in any meal. The overall intake of macros must be kept in mind while preparing the meals, though.

Best foods for weight loss

Here are five amazing foods that can help you lose weight faster:

1) Berry

Berries, including blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries are amazing for weight loss.

They're low in carbs, and the natural sugar present in berries does not cause fat gain. They also contain cholesterol-lowering compounds known as anthocyanins, which can reduce levels of LDL and VLDL cholesterol.

Berries taste amazing with oats, puddings, and fruit salad. Studies have suggested that berries can help lower the risk of heart disease and cancer. These fruits are also among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet, which can help people suffering from constipation and flatulence.

2) Quinoa

Quinoa is a vegetarian and vegan staple substitute for rice, without causing weight gain. It contains a lower amount of carbs than other staple grains. Quinoa is naturally gluten-free and popular with people suffering from celiac disease.

It also contains other vitamins and minerals, including folate, magnesium, copper, manganese, etc. Quinoa also has antioxidant properties and can help fight free radicals . Quinoa is easy to cook and can be used to make quinoa salad.

3) Cauliflower

Cauliflower is one of the most popular vegetables for weight loss. It's ideal for a ketogenic diet, paleolithic diet, and Mediterranean diet. It's one of the best low-carb vegetables to include in your diet.

Hundred grams of cauliflower contains only five grams of carbs. It's also rich in dietary fiber and helps in lowering the risk of heart disease. It's a versatile vegetable and can be used as a substitute for starchy vegetables like potatoes. Cauliflower can also be used to prepare keto-friendly mac and cheese (without the macaroni).

4) Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a popular food for weight loss. It's thicker than plain yogurt and contains more nutrients. It's also low in carbs and calories, which makes it ideal for people following a ketogenic diet.

Greek yogurt is full of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, vitamin B12, zinc, potassium, and phosphorus. It's one of the best probiotic-rich foods to include in your diet.

The beneficial probiotic bacteria present in greek yogurt is known as Bifidobacteria, which keeps the gut healthy and helps in digestion. Greek yogurt tastes best when chilled and can be taken with cherries, berries, and nuts.

5) Broccoli

Broccoli is a superfood vegetable. It's amazing for weight loss and is keto-friendly, as it's a low-carb vegetable.

Broccoli is known to lower blood glucose levels and can improve insulin sensitivity in people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus. Hundred grams of broccoli contains just seven grams of carbs.

It's among the best foods to maximize your vitamin C intake. It's also rich in fiber and promotes the growth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria.

Takeaway

Weight loss can be effectively achieved by regulating the intake of carbohydrates. That can help in stabilizing levels of glucose and insulin.

A stable insulin level can aid fat loss by activating other hormones and enzymes. While choosing any food, their nutritional value has to be kept in mind. Most of the aforementioned food items are keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and Mediterranean diet friendly. Every meal should include balanced macronutrients and micronutrients for the best results.

It has to be kept in mind, though, that merely consuming these items will not yield weight-loss results unless a proper diet and exercise routine is followed. Exercise is crucial to fat loss, as it can boost metabolism.

