8 Foods To Maximize Your Vitamin C Intake

Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that’s found in fruits and vegetables. It helps prevent infections and heal wounds and is also a powerful antioxidant that can fight oxidative free radicals in our bodies. Vitamin C also helps in various other functions of our body.

Ascorbic acid is required to make collagen. which is a connective tissue associated with aging. It stimulates the activity of white blood cells known as WBCs, which fight pathogens entering our body. Vitamin C also aids in the prevention of immune system deficiencies, heart disease, prenatal health issues, and eye disease.

8 Best Foods for Maximum Vitamin C Intake

Because it is lost in the urine, this water-soluble vitamin cannot be stored in significant quantities by the body. It's recommended to consume foods rich in ascorbic acid regularly to provide the necessary amounts of this vitamin. As per government guidelines, adults need about 40 mg of vitamin C a day. Some studies even recommend higher amounts. The following foods are rich in vitamin C.

1) Oranges

Oranges are rich in ascorbic acid and other minerals. They are available worldwide and are loved by many. Oranges can be eaten directly or pressed into juice. Since ascorbic acid is an antioxidant, it also helps fight free radicals in the body. Regular consumption of oranges is beneficial to the body.

2) Lemons

A whole lemon contains about 45mg of vitamin C. Lemon juice has also been found to reduce blood pressure. They are rich in other beneficial plant compounds as well. Their antioxidant properties are widely known.

3) Berries

Berries contain antioxidants including Vitamin C and anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties as well. Common berries are blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries. They are also high in dietary fiber, which promotes probiotic gut bacteria and helps maintain a healthy gut. Berries may also prevent dementia and mental degeneration.

Berries are superfoods. (Image via Unsplash/Timo Volz)

4) Broccoli

Broccoli, one of the cruciferous vegetables, is a superfood known to many. It is rich in Vitamin C and other beneficial compounds. Regular consumption of broccoli was found to be associated with a decrease in chronic inflammation in the body.

Broccoli is a popular vegetable. (Image via Unsplash/Tyrell Fitness and Nutrition)

5) Papayas

Papayas are rich in vitamin C and provide several vitamins and minerals. It aids memory functions as well. Papayas help in decreasing inflammation in the body. Ripe papayas have more ascorbic acid than raw ones. Raw papayas are often used in savory curries, while ripe papayas taste best in milkshakes and fruit salads.

Papayas are delicious (Image via Unsplash/Pranjall Kumar)

6) Kiwis

Kiwis are popular and loved by many. Studies have found that they reduce the risk of blood clots and strokes. Kiwis also help our bodies' immune systems by increasing the activity of white blood cells. This fruit can be added to salads, oatmeal, chia pudding or made into a refreshing kiwi drink.

7) Guavas

Guavas originated in South America. It contains 125 mg of vitamin C. It is also rich in lycopene, which is a strong antioxidant. Guavas are also rich in soluble dietary fiber, which promotes the growth of probiotic gut bacteria. They also aid digestion and prevent flatulence and constipation. Guavas can be added to oatmeal, chia pudding or fruit salad.

Guavas are rich in antioxidants. (Image via Unsplash/VD Photography)

8) Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are lesser known but rich sources of ascorbic acid. Colorful peppers contain more vitamin C than green ones. Peppers also help protect the eyes. People consuming peppers may have a lower risk of cataract formation and progression. They are versatile and can be added to a variety of dishes. Ripe peppers contain more of vitamin C than raw ones.

Takeaway

Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant and helps prevent damage to cells by fighting oxidative free radicals, which can cause cellular damage. Vitamin C is found in fruits and vegetables, so their daily consumption is essential for the body. It can also prevent premature aging and dull skin. Free radicals can also cause inflammation, leading to heart and liver disease. Consumption of these foods will help prevent such diseases as well. It is important to follow a balanced diet for a healthy body and mind.

