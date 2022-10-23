What is TikTok Coffee and Lemon Weight Loss Hack? Does it Really Work?

TikTok Coffee with lemon is trending, just like other weight loss trends. TikTok is not just an app for sharing funny and trending videos but also a place for skincare advice, fitness advice, and even financial guidance.

Sometimes, these videos can be useful, but they can be misleading too. Health and fitness advice videos are quite common and often trending on the app. One trending recipe is the TikTok coffee and lemon drink that claims to help with weight loss.

The trending TikTok coffee recipe says that you need to squeeze some lemon into black coffee, drink it, and weight loss will follow. Hundreds of videos on the app claim that pounds of weight have been lost, thanks to this new drink.

Both items (coffee and lemon) have benefits. Caffeine in coffee boosts energy levels, especially before working out in the gym or in other sports. It also acts as an antioxidant and can help prevent certain cancers.

Lemons have high vitamin C and are strong antioxidants, protecting against oxidative free radicals and can help keep the immune system strong to fight infections and illnesses.

While coffee may aid with weight loss, that's due to the presence of caffeine, but pairing that with lemon juice gives no significant benefit.

Benefits of Coffee

Caffeine might help with headaches, especially in people with migraines. Coffee is also known to help with headaches in the morning. However, lemons have no such benefits. Drinking coffee and tea may lower the risk of dementia. It can also lift the mood and lower the risk of depression. Lemons have no such effect.

Caffeine works by blocking a neurotransmitter called adenosine, which can lead to an increase in stimulating neurotransmitters like dopamine, which helps one feel more awake and energized. Coffee also contains antioxidants and other active natural compounds that may reduce inflammation and protect against disease. TikTok coffee is no different than regular coffee.

Benefits of Lemon

Many claim that lemon aids in weight loss, and a lot of people claim that they have got fabulous results by consuming lemon water first thing in the morning.

It may simply be because the person replaced sugar-sweetened beverages with lemon water. Lemons are high in vitamin C, dietary fiber, and various beneficial plant compounds and may support heart health, weight management, and digestive health.

They are also known to decrease cholesterol. Citric acid present in lemons may help prevent kidney stones by increasing urine volume. Iron absorption can be increased by consuming vitamin C and citric acid. TikTok coffee might offer these benefits too.

Why This Trend? A Reality Check

The TikTok coffee trend is just a continuation of bulletproof coffee, detox teas, apple cider vinegar, and such healthy drinks.

People are generally excited about every other weight loss drink, as they seem very easy to follow. However, there are no shortcuts to an ideal body composition. There is confusion in the world of nutrition, which makes people believe these trending videos easily without verifying the claims based on scientific knowledge and facts.

Takeaway

A cup of unsweetened TikTok coffee with lemon might provide some weight-loss benefits, as it does not contain as much sugar as regular coffee. Any weight loss hack that sounds too fast or too easy might not work, as the science behind weight loss is quite complex.

It's the same as drinking a tall glass of water after waking up to make sure that the body is well hydrated. However, at least this trending TikTok coffee seems fairly harmless, and people have mixed feelings about its taste. Some found it extremely bitter, while others felt refreshed after having it.

Lemon cannot be added to milk coffee, as it will curdle the milk. Iced black coffee with a slice of lemon might seem like a better choice for a cool refreshing drink with a 'lemony' or 'citrusy' tone. However, there's nothing special about adding lemons to coffee, and the combination might not give weight loss benefits as claimed.

Anyone looking for weight loss or fat loss should embark on a planned journey with a proper diet and exercise regime under the guidance of a trainer or certified nutritionist instead of following random trends on social media.

