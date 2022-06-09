The Kardashians Episode 9: What did Pete Davidson say to Kim Kardashian before couple started dating?

Episode 9 of The Kardashians aired on Thursday, June 9, 2022, and reflected substantially on Kim Kardashian's relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson and revealed the timeline for their romance. When asked by a producer if she was in love, she exclaimed that it was "none of their business" while smiling at the camera.

The couple initially sparked rumors after working together for Saturday Night Live (SNL) in October 2021. Kim was the host for the episode, and Pete assisted the star with a sketch. The pair were later spotted on multiple dates before they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, confirming their relationship.

Kim Kardashian updates fans about her relationship with Pete Davidson on The Kardashians

While talking to the producers and team on The Kardashians, Kim revealed details about her blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson and said:

“Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We are doing really good. Pete said, ‘I am going to grow on you. Just wait. I give it four months in and you are going to be obsessed."

After they confirmed their romance, the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer were highly talked about. Kim was previously married to American rapper Kanye West for eight years before their split, and the duo share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Talking about Pete in last week's episode, Kim revealed that the duo did a kiss scene on SNL and that it was the beginning of something different and that it "was just a vibe." The Kardashians star confessed that she "may be needed to try something different." She then asked for his number from one of the show's producers when she realized she was ready for a relationship.

For Kim, one primary reason stopped her from revealing any details about her boyfriend on the show. In a confessional on last week's episode of the Hulu show, she said:

"Honestly, I just feel like I want to really make sure and not just be like, 'Oh my God, I met someone' and start talking about it on a show. Then if we weren't talking months later, I would be like an idiot or a w***e."

She proceeded to say that the Blink-182 drummer was "literally the best human being I have ever met." Kim gushed and talked about how special Pete was.

"He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."

Kim proceeded to say that she was extremely comfortable with where she stood with Pete and was "not chasing anything, and that is the best feeling."

She spoke to Variety in March 2022 about the possibility of Pete filming with her on the show. The Kardashians star said:

“I have not filmed with [Pete]. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Hulu's hit series The Kardashians documents the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family as they navigate their personal and professional relationships and deal with issues between them or with people around their lives. They have always laid their lives down in front of the camera for their fans to see since the inception of their previous hit E! flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

