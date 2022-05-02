What does KNSCP mean? Pete Davidson's new neck tattoo explored as SNL star seemingly flaunts new Kim Kardashian ink

Pete Davidson gave a glimpse of another tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted leaving the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend with what appears to be a new tattoo written on his neck, which appears to read "KNSCP."

Fans theorized on social media that the "K" stood for "Kim," while the other letters might be a reference to Kardashian's four children with her ex, Kanye West: North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2).

However, neither Pete Davidson nor Kim Kardashian has officially commented on this claim.

Pete Davidson has previously gotten ink for Kim Kardashian

This isn't the first time Davidson has tattooed himself as a dedication to the reality star.

He has a tattoo that reads "My Girl Is A Lawyer," among other things, and previously had Kardashian's moniker tattooed on his body.

In March 2022, the Reality TV star talked to Ellen DeGeneres about the American comedian's tattoos.

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got. I think my favorite one, it says 'My Girl Is A Lawyer,' and that one's really cute."

Davidson and Kardashian made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner the same weekend as the new tattoo was revealed.

The latter looked stunning in a Balenciaga gown with rhinestones that clung to her body. The SKIMS founder's younger beau looked dapper in a black Prada suit with a white dress shirt and a slim black tie.

After being canceled two years in a row due to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House Correspondents Dinner returned to the Washington Hilton on April 30 night.

The White House Correspondents Dinner is a celebration that draws great celebrities together under one roof for a night of jabs and roasts in the usually somber Capitol.

The couple was first spotted out together in October when they went to Knott's Scary Farm in California. Kim had filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Kanye West, 44, in February 2021.

They kept their relationship status a secret until Pete referred to the media magnate as his "girlfriend" in an interview with People (the TV Show!) in February 2022.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, Kim finally identified the comedian as her "boyfriend."

Kim and Pete initially met in October 2021, when she was the host of Saturday Night Live, and they enjoyed their first kiss while the cameras were rolling during an Aladdin and Jasmine–themed comedy.

Before confirming their relationship status, the two were pictured wearing matching PJs on Pete's birthday in November. Afterward, they were spotted catching a private showing of House Of Gucci at Pete's favorite Staten Island multiplex.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Instagram relationship public after months of being pictured together on outings in Los Angeles and New York.

