Is Pete Davidson leaving SNL? Reports explained

Pete Davidson, who entered Saturday Night Live as a relatively unknown figure has since grown into a celebrity. He is slated to leave after the season finale airs this weekend.

The finale of season 47 of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and featuring musical guest Japanese Breakfast, is set to feature Davidson's departure this weekend.

At the age of 20, Davidson joined the show as a featured player in 2014, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show's 47-year history.

The comedian is preparing to broadcast his Netflix comedy special on June 13, according to reports.

Producers from SNL were unavailable for comment from NBC.

What did Pete Davidson previously say about his departure from SNL?

Pete Davidson has discussed his departure in previous instances too. He remarked in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God:

'I have conversations with a lot of people [about leaving].''It's a hard thing to do, because you don't want to ever pull the trigger too early. Everybody's always been like, 'You'll know when you know and it'll all be all right.'

More about Pete Davidson

In 2020, he released The King of Staten Island, a film based on his life, establishing his place as a true breakout star, following in Kristen Wiig's footsteps.

Pete compared Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West to Mrs. Doubtfire in his new Netflix comedy special earlier this month, making light of the custody battle between his girlfriend and her ex-husband.

Pete Davidson said:

'Does anyone else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like Mrs. Doubtfire?"I come home one day and they're like, this is the new housekeeper. And he's like, "What's up fam?"

The joke is a reference to the 1993 family comedy in which Robin Williams plays a newly divorced man who disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children. Kim was in attendance for the show, which was taped on April 30 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

With films like the semi-autobiographical picture The King of Staten Island, Davidson has leveraged his immense popularity as an SNL member to advance his career.

Davidson, who debuted on Saturday Night Live in season 20, has been a fan favourite. His appearances have been so popular that after his departure, social media may be flooded with requests for reverting the decision.

Edited by Sayati Das