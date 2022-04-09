What time will new Saturday Night Live episode air? Release date, hosts, and more about NBC show

The promo for this week’s Saturday Night Live is out and now we know who will be hosting tonight's episode. The lastest episode which aired on March 2, was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. For tonight's episode, we will see host Jake Gyllenhaal alongside Bowen Yang and Camila Cabello.

Saturday Night Live is a long-running sketch comedy show that has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedians of the times. For 47 odd season, the show has been a sensation and has garnered much acclaim as a sketch comedy series. Here is everything to know about the upcoming episode of SNL.

What to expect on tonight's SNL?

Camila Cabello, the 25-year-old pop artist, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal teamed up with Bowen Yang to promote the upcoming episode of SNL. Camila donned a bright yellow outfit and Jake looked dapper in a dark coat. Bowen sported a dark floral print shirt that looked stunning on him.

The promo saw Bowen playfully thank Camila and Jake for showing up early to shoot the promo videos even though they weren't being paid. To this, both revealed that they were getting paid and Bowen yelled storming away,

'Well then who is playing me like a fiddle?'

Jake Gyllenhaal will be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with Camila as a musical guest. Both will be making their second appearances in the show with this episode. The Los Angeles actor stars in the new Michael Bay movie Ambulance, that will be released on Friday by Universal Pictures. Camila has just released her third studio album Familia that she wrote during the pandemic between 2020 and 2021.

Between the three of them, the upcoming episode of SNL sounds pretty promising.

How and where to watch Saturday Night Live?

SNL will be airing the next episode on April 9, 2022, on the NBC cable channel itself. For viewers without a cable, the show can be streamed online on Hulu + Live TV with a subscription of only $64.99-per-month.

Saturday Night Live can also be streamed with a Peacock subscription of just $4.99 per month or on fubo TV for a price of $64.99 per month.

Catch the upcoming episode of SNL to see Jake Gyllenhaal and Camila Cabello join up for a hilarious and fun-filled episode alongside Bowen Yang on NBC. Next week, on April 16, Lizzo will be appearing as first-time SNL host and second-time musical guest.

