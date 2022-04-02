Who are hosting SNL tonight with Jerrod Carmichael? Host list, air time and more explored

Saturday Night Live is returning with Jerrod Carmichael this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break. The NBC Sketch Comedy series is currently airing its season 47 and the upcoming episode of the season is all set to drop on April 2, 2022, on NBC with Carmichael as the main host.

Jerrod Carmichael is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker who is best known for co-creating, co-writing, producing, and starring in the semi-biographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show which ran for two years.

He has also released three stand-up comedy specials on HBO, Love at the Store, 8, and Rothaniel. The comedian recently came out as gay in his new HBO special Rothaniel.

Jerrod Carmichael will be joined on tonight's episode by cast member Heidi Gardner, and musical guest Gunna.

What to expect on tonight's SNL hosted by Jerrod Carmichael?

This episode of Saturday Night Live dares to be promising and packed with drama. Airing immediately in the wake of this year's Oscars, which will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most eventful episodes due to Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercations, it will be an eventful one.

SNL has a history of repeating guests and hosts. However, tonight's episode is not a repeat. This will be Carmichael's first time hosting the Sketch Comedy series. He will be accompanied by cast member Heidi Gardner who will be making an appearance after a long while.

The musical guest will be rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will come on the show to perform a part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January.

The promo clip released by Saturday Night Live looks pretty promising and we can say with conviction that the guests and hosts will be bringing on their A game for tonight's episode.

How to watch Saturday Night Live?

SNL will be airing a new episode on April 2, 2022 on the NBC cable channel. For viewers without a cable, the show can be streamed online on Hulu + Live TV for a subscription of $64.99-per-month.

The show may also be watched with a Peacock subscription of just $4.99 per month or on fubo TV for a price of $64.99 per month.

Don't miss tonight's SNL episode which is sure to be packed with entertainment. Next in line viewers will see Jake Gyllenhaal with Camila Cabello on next weekend's episode of SNL.

