Hilarious Jake Gyllenhaal memes take over the internet as actor reveals he doesn't find bathing regularly "necessary" 

The internet often comes up with bizarre lifestyle trends including the infamous Dalgona coffee, matcha-flavored everything, several fasting methods and Jake Gyllenhaal has jumped on the bandwagon too.
The Love & Other Drugs actor mentioned “more and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” during an interview with Vanity Fair.
The 40-year-old Soul Cycle enthusiast admitted to not being a fan of showering regularly and how he is “baffled with loofahs.”
Jake Gyllenhaal defended occasional baths by saying:
“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that.
Jake Gyllenhaal added:
But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Jake Gyllenhaal surprises the Internet with his bathing rituals
Twitter was quick to create hilarious memes about Jake Gyllenhaal's strange bathing preferences. Several jokes mocked the celebrity for smelling foul on film sets.
Jake Gyllenhaal is not the only celebrity who is a fan of occasional showers. The Good Place actress Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard revealed that the couple often forget to bathe their daughters.
The 41-year-old actress joked that she left her 8 and 6 year old children to “stink” before cleaning them.
Bell took to The View, spilling more bath time secrets:
“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”
Bell and Shepard are not the only parents who have taken to irregular baths. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that they were not fans of daily washes for their children Wyatt and Dimitri.
Mila Kunis explained:
“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”
Ashton Kutcher added:
“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”
Hopefully, taking regular showers remains a trend, even if A-list celebrities say otherwise.