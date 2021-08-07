Hilarious Jake Gyllenhaal memes take over the internet as actor reveals he doesn't find bathing regularly "necessary" 

The internet often comes up with bizarre lifestyle trends including the infamous Dalgona coffee, matcha-flavored everything, several fasting methods and Jake Gyllenhaal has jumped on the bandwagon too.

The Love & Other Drugs actor mentioned “more and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” during an interview with Vanity Fair.

The 40-year-old Soul Cycle enthusiast admitted to not being a fan of showering regularly and how he is “baffled with loofahs.”

Jake Gyllenhaal defended occasional baths by saying:

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that.

Jake Gyllenhaal added:

But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Jake Gyllenhaal surprises the Internet with his bathing rituals

Twitter was quick to create hilarious memes about Jake Gyllenhaal's strange bathing preferences. Several jokes mocked the celebrity for smelling foul on film sets.

so jake gyllenhaal was stinking it up on that brokeback mountain set! they thought it was the sheep… but it was him! — not trin (@HEYSANRIO) August 6, 2021

NOT JAKE GYLLENHAAL COMING OUT SAYING HE DOESNT BELIEVE IN SHOWERING??? every white man disappoints one way or another — cruzer! (@luhvnly) August 6, 2021

So Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t bathe regularly and wash his ass? Yea if he was my ex boyfriend I would remember that All Too Well to 💔 — ✨ (@heyjaeee) August 6, 2021

a difficult day for those of us with "take a bath w/ jake gyllenhaal" on our vision boards — Zach Zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) August 6, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal missed Taylor Swift’s bday because he was too busy taking his last ever bath :( — luc (@grimesbutpoor) August 6, 2021

jake gyllenhaal chose the wrong day to share his thoughts on bathing — molly🧣 (@rrosebIush) August 6, 2021

at least i now know that when i feel gross cause i’m too depressed to shower jake gyllenhaal is right there stinking with me — molls♡ (@acastersgamble) August 6, 2021

NEW : pap picture of jake gyllenhaal in the street today, 6/8. pic.twitter.com/RAojK3tAOG — eve ✿ ad astra pr manager (@batemanbales) August 6, 2021

Tom on the set of Spider-Man with jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/z7P7PdduNc — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) August 6, 2021

pov: you’re starring in a film with Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/0Yow6PTJgT — bec⁷ #1 Evapopper💐 (@jmnftagustd) August 6, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal is not the only celebrity who is a fan of occasional showers. The Good Place actress Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard revealed that the couple often forget to bathe their daughters.

The 41-year-old actress joked that she left her 8 and 6 year old children to “stink” before cleaning them.

Bell took to The View, spilling more bath time secrets:

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”

Bell and Shepard are not the only parents who have taken to irregular baths. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that they were not fans of daily washes for their children Wyatt and Dimitri.

Mila Kunis explained:

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Ashton Kutcher added:

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Hopefully, taking regular showers remains a trend, even if A-list celebrities say otherwise.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul