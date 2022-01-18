Watch: LeBron James seen vibing to rapper Gunna's new popular single 'South to West' after a statement win for the LA Lakers

LeBron James took to his Instagram account to show his appreciation for rapper Gunna's latest single. James, who guided the LA Lakers to a much-needed victory on Monday, was in a celebratory mood after the win.

In a story he shared on Instagram, the King was vibing to Gunna's single. James, who is pretty active on Instagram, is known to share artists and songs he enjoys. Watch the story below:

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, whose professional name is Gunna, recently released his third album called DS4Ever. The album reached the number one spot on Billboard 200, Gunna's second album to do so. South to West, the song on which James was seen grooving, is the 11th song on the album.

LeBron James rallies the LA Lakers to their 22nd win

The LA Lakers have struggled a lot this season despite the off-season trades that were supposed to turn them into one of the best teams in the league. On paper, the trio of Anthony Davis, James, and Russell Westbrook looked menacing. The reality has been surprisingly different thus far this season.

Anthony Davis has seen a decline since leaving the New Orleans Pelicans. Although his current stats may seem interesting when seen independently, the fact that he has appeared in 27 games (Lakers lost 14 of them), is a blemish on his record.

He is nowhere close to the scoring machine he was only two years ago. His rebounding ability has also taken a hit.

Meanwhile, Westbrook, a mean triple-double machine, is averaging only 8.7 points, 8 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game. By comparison, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game while playing for the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, at 37, is registering his best scoring performance since 2009-10. The last time he averaged more than 28.8 points per game in the regular season, he was yet to move to Miami. Furthermore, he is averaging the most blocks per game (1.2 blocks per game) in his career.

However, LeBron James' brilliance this season is yet to translate into decisive wins for the LA Lakers. With a 22-22 record, they have inadvertently maintained their position on the fringes of playoff contending rankings.

They currently stand 7th in the Western Conference and if Vogel's squad fails to improve their record, face the danger of playing in the play-in tournament.

