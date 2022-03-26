Oscars 2022 presenters full list: Jake Gyllenhaal, Serena Williams, Rachel Zegler, and more to take stage

The Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Reportedly, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer will serve as hosts for the 94th Academy Awards.

Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced all the nominations for the prestigious function on February 8.

Among the highlights this year, The Power of the Dog is the first movie directed by a woman, Jane Campion, to receive over ten nominations. At the same time, the director herself is the first woman to be nominated for more than one Academy Award for Best Director.

Another highlight is that CODA is the first movie that stars a predominantly deaf cast in lead roles and has been nominated for Best Picture.

Who will be seen presenting at the Oscars 2022

Complete list of presenters

Talking about presenters for the 94th Academy Awards, from Serena Williams to Rami Malek to Samuel L. Jackson to Anthony Hopkins, it will be a star-studded affair. Readers can look at the complete list of presenters at Oscars 2022 below.

Stephanie Beatriz

Halle Bailey

Josh Brolin

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Ruth E. Carter

Kevin Costner

DJ Khaled

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jacob Elordi

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jennifer Garner

Woody Harrelson

Tiffany Haddish

H.E.R.

Tony Hawk

Daniel Kaluuya

Anthony Hopkins

Samuel L. Jackson

Lily James

Lady Gaga

Zoë Kravitz

John Leguizamo

Mila Kunis

Simu Liu

Shawn Mendes

Rami Malek

Jason Momoa

Lupita Nyong'o

Bill Murray

Elliot Page

Chris Rock

Rosie Perez

Jill Scott

Tyler Perry

Naomi Scott

Tracee Ellis Ross

Kelly Slater

J.K. Simmons

Wesley Snipes

John Travolta

Uma Thurman

Shaun White

Venus Williams

Serena Williams

Rachel Zegler

Yuh-Jung Youn

With the Oscars 2022 just around the corner, some controversies are coming to light. One of them saw actress Rachel Zegler, who portrayed Maria in West Side Story, one of the Best Picture nominees, disclose that she was not invited to attend the prestigious event to support her colleagues on March 20.

In the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, the actress wrote:

"I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening ... I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate with our film in person ... I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."

However, the issue was resolved the very next day when the Academy invited the actress to serve as a presenter at the ceremony. Her shooting schedule for Disney's Snow White remake was rearranged to allow the actress to travel from London to Los Angeles to be there at the prestigious event.

Get ready for the Oscars 2022 this March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

