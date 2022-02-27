Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight? Air time, performers, and more about episode 13

Saturday Night Live is back again after several weeks with John Mulaney as the host for its upcoming episode. The NBC sketch comedy last aired on January 15, 2022 before going off for three weeks due to a winter break and the Olympics taking over the network.

The last episode was hosted by Willem Dafoe along with musical guest Katy Perry.

The NBC Sketch Comedy series airs season 47 episode 13 on February 26, 2022 and here is everything the audience needs to know about it.

About the new host of Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live season 47 episode 13 will be hosted by comedian John Mulaney.

Mulaney is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer, best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live. His stand-up specials in The Top Part (2009), New in Town (2012), and Kid Gorgeous (2018), which won him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, are some of his acclaimed features.

Mulaney also has a special talent for voice-acting. He is known for voicing Andrew Glouberman in the Netflix original animated show Big Mouth, and Peter Porker/Spider-Ham in the Academy Award-winning animated feature film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mulaney has hosted the Sketch Comedy series a number of times in the past and all his episodes were absolute hits with the audience. The upcoming episode will undoubtedly be one of the best SNL episodes with Mulaney.

More about episode 13 of SNL

The network airs season 47 episode 13 of Saturday Night Live tonight on February 26, 2022 at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT. Apart from airing on NBC, the Sketch Comedy will be available to stream on many platforms including Peacock Tv, Roku Tv, Fubo Tv, Hulu Tv, and Spectrum Tv. Moreover, all the previous seasons of the series are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Along with John Mulaney as the host, the show will also have LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest for the episode. Most of the series’s iconic stars are returning for the episode with the sad exception of actor Beck Bennett and prominent player Lauren Holt, who had been a cast newcomer in the previous season.

Don't forget to catch the all-new Saturday Night Live episode tonight with John Mulaney and the LCD Soundsystem on NBC.

