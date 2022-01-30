"Best News Ever": Fans react as John Mulaney joins SNL's five-timers club

American stand-up comedian John Mulaney will join Saturday Night Live's Five Timers Club when he hosts the NBC series on February 26.

The 39-year-old took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement about his upcoming sketch comedy gig. Rock Band LCD Soundsystem, who previously performed at Studio 8H in 2017, will be the musical guest that night.

Over the past couple of years, the Kid Gorgeous comedian has faced a drug relapse, intervention, and rehab, as well as a short stint as a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and welcomed a newborn baby with his girlfriend, Olivia Munn.

Twitter reactions on John Mulaney's SNL news

As soon as John Mulaney made the announcement on the social media platform, Twitterati rejoiced and expressed their excitement through gifs, memes, and tweets.

John Mulaney and Saturday Night Live's history

John Mulaney first auditioned for Saturday Night Live in 2008. He bagged the position of a staff writer for the show and would do the occasional comical Weekend Update bit. He is also known for creating memorable characters on the show, like Stefon with Bill Hader.

He is now a member of the Five-Timers Club, which includes luminaries such as Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, John Goodman, Tom Hanks, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd, though his reception was somewhat muted due to the spread of Covid-19's Omicron variant.

Mulaney's previous four hosting gigs have all occurred within a relatively short period of time, beginning with his first appearance in April 2018, followed by another in March 2019. He hosted another show before the Covid-19 pandemic affected production in February 2020 and returned in October 2020.

Despite never being a cast member, he is the fourth SNL writer to host the show after Conan O'Brien, Louis CK, and Larry David.

As for the legendary comedian's accolades, Mulaney won a Peabody Award with his fellow SNL writers a year after joining the show.

Additionally, he won an Emmy for writing the Justin Timberlake Monologue with Seth Meyers and Justin Timberlake. Meyers and Mulaney produced Documentary Now, which starred Fred Armisen and Bill Hader and was nominated for an Emmy.

Mulaney won his second Emmy for Kid Gorgeous at Radio City in 2018 after being nominated for his stand-up album The Comeback Kid in 2016.

Edited by Danyal Arabi