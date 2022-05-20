Hulu’s The Kardashians Episode 6 highlights: Kim passes the bar exam, Kanye West’s fire truck and more 

The Kardashians were back with another episode on May 19, 2022, that interestingly explored many facets of their personal lives and not just the usual drama. The past couple of episodes has documented their journeys, with the sisters trying to navigate their relationships and professional and personal commitments while keeping their glam in check.

This week's episode had viewers witness some wholesome moments between the family. Kim Kardashian was a primary focus of the episode, followed by Kendall and Scott's argument over a previous fight and Kourtney's health journey with Travis.

The Kardashian family has always allowed people to take a closer look at their lives over the past two decades with the hit E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and their Hulu series. Viewers get to know the inside stories of this family, apart from what's already out on social media.

Highlights of Episode 6 of Hulu's The Kardashians

Episode 6 of The Kardashians is definitely going into the books. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Kim awaits her bar exam results as she fights to save the life of a man on death row. Kourtney and Travis continue blending their families while Kendall is caught in the middle with Scott."

Check out some of the significant highlights of Episode 6 below.

1) Kim passes the bar exam and fights for a case

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian



You also got to see the moment when I passed the baby bar which was so important to me. Thank you guys for watching last night episode of @kardashianshulu . If you haven’t seen it yet, it gives you a glimpse of my prison reform journey and the work that I do.You also got to see the moment when I passed the baby bar which was so important to me. Thank you guys for watching last night episode of @kardashianshulu. If you haven’t seen it yet, it gives you a glimpse of my prison reform journey and the work that I do.You also got to see the moment when I passed the baby bar which was so important to me. https://t.co/33kMyh9FRF

Viewers who have been in tune with the past couple of episodes know that Kim Kardashian is preparing to take the bar one final time. This week, the SKIMS owner anxiously awaited her results along with her publicist Tracy in the car. Soon, the good news was revealed - Kim had passed the bar, which made them jump in joy.

Kim was also involved in her criminal justice reform work as she worked on calling a long list of celebrities including James Corden, Amy Schumer and others to help spread the word on Julius Jones' case. Her campaign was successful in the end, with Jones' sentence changed. She also discussed the case with her mentor and ARC founder Scott Budnick.

2) Kendall Jenner X Scott Disick feud continues

Kendall Jenner walked out of her mother Kris Jenner's house after a feud with Scott Disick on The Kardashians. He confronted the model about not getting invited for her birthday and felt that he was not included in family gatherings irrespective of his relationship with ex-Kourtney Kardashian.

Kendall raised her concerns with her sister Kourtney and asked her to talk to him. Khloe Kardashian, who was also present at her sister's house, requested Kourtney to speak with Scott and resolve any impending issues that might occur henceforth. However, Kourtney didn't want to involve herself with the same as she said she had better things to take care of.

3) Kanye picked his kids up in a full-blown fire truck

Kanye West appeared on the second episode of The Kardashians and since then has been a topic of conversation. In last week's episode, Kim revealed to her sister Khloe that he didn't take her SNL roast about him too well and blamed her for using the word "divorce" as it wasn't even final yet.

He came over to pick up his kids and drop them off at school. He was excited about his plans with them the following day and held up an image of a fire truck on his phone. True to his words, Kanye arrived in a massive fire truck, with the kids being as excited as they could be.

4) Kourtney and Travis continue their fertility journey

The duo have been trying to have a successful egg retrieval process and have consulted their doctor for the same. Although they found an old follicle that they thought might develop, they were still unsuccessful in retrieving it.

However, one slight disappointment did not back them down and they were willing to go through the same process again. Viewers also got to witness some sweet moments between the two families as they dined together, making it a beautiful blend between all of them.

Viewers also saw Khloe letting Tristian into her life and trying to move forward in their journey as a couple. While most of the sisters did appear on this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kendall and Kylie Jenner's lack of screen time is still bothersome for the show's fans.

Tune in to The Kardashians next week on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sayati Das