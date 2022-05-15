What time will The Kardashians Episode 6 air on Hulu? Scott Disick x Kendall Jenner feud to continue

Every episode of The Kardashians is rife with drama. The Kardashians Episode 6, titled This is a Life or Death Situation, will be released on May 19, Thursday at 12:01 AM ET on Hulu and 03:00 AM ET on Disney+.

The Kardashians follows the Kardashian and Jenner sisters while they run their million-dollar businesses and manage personal relationships.

What will viewers see on The Kardashians Episode 6?

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian ) I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉) https://t.co/Fyy2TVG9lz

In the next episode of The Kardashians, fans will see Kim getting nervous about checking her bar exam results in front of her team. She says in the promo,

"My heart is racing so fast."

She will be tense about the fact that if she is not able to pass the exam this time, she won't be able to become a lawyer. On the side, she will try to save the life of a convincted criminal, who she thinks is falsely accused. This might be in reference to the Julius Jones case.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian I want to give u all an update on Julius Jones. We are all anxiously awaiting a decision from Governor Stitt. I want to give u all an update on Julius Jones. We are all anxiously awaiting a decision from Governor Stitt.

Fans will also see more of Tristan Thompson in the next episode as Khloe tells him,

"Scott is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you are never leaving."

Fans will see the Kendall and Scott drama continue as in the last episode, Scott accused her of not inviting him for her birthday and making him feel left out. Kendall stormed off after the argument, but in the upcoming episode, viewers will be able to see the aftermath of the argument as the two have a discussion about it.

Kendall can be heard saying in the promo,

"You immediately attacked me."

The synopsis of episode 6 reads as follows,

"Kim awaits her bar exam results as she fights to save the life of a man on death row. Kourtney and Travis continue blending their families while Kendall is caught in the middle with Scott."

What happened on The Kardashians last week?

Last week on The Kardashians, Kim focussed on giving the bar exam, refusing to celebrate her 41st birthday. She was very nervous about clearing the paper, since she would not get a chance after this. She confessed that she made her birthday party a priority last year but this year wanted to focus on the bar.

She said,

"I don't need to see people, I just need to study."

Kim's family and friends still threw a surprise birthday party. Kim was very happy with the surprise party and carousel. She revealed that she used to eat them with her father. She received a message from Madonna. After the party, she kicked everyone out of her home to study. She appeared for the bar exam later on.

When asked why she was doing this in a confessional, Kim said:

"No one’s really respected a reality star with a sex tape, and I’ve always had to break through this stigma."

Kourtney confessed to Kris that she had broken her engagement ring by stepping on it. Kim spoke to Kourtney about her concerns with Kanye not signing the divorce papers. Kourtney revealed that she too had legal aspirations in the past.

She called out the double standards where Kanye was praised for being creative while she was bashed for talking about her personal life. She revealed that Kanye sent her a photo of Marge Simpson after she dressed herself up, as Kanye used to be her stylist before their divorce.

Kendall, along with Hailey Bieber, took IV shots in Miami before going out to party.

Scott had an argument with Kris Jenner about her not inviting him to her birthday party. He felt left out of the family ever since Kourtney started dating. He reminded her of her words,

"You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died."

When Kris revealed that she was having a birthday dinner, Scott blamed her for hiding the truth about the party.

After a discussion with Kourtney, she did invite him to the dinner party where things got awkward as Kourtney and her fiance Travis started to make out and Scott lost his appetite after witnessing that. He did feel happy for her and confessed of not putting Kourtney first for many years of their relationship.

He also got into an argument with Kendall after he blamed her for not inviting him to her birthday party. When Kendall tried to explain to her that it was just a 15-person-dinner and she did not want to make things awkward as Kourtney was also present, he interrupted her and called her out by saying,

"I have helped you throw birthday parties for 10 years."

She was shocked and revealed that she was very much concerned about his reaction to Kourtney's engagement and was the one to point it out in front of the family. She stormed off after the argument.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.

