“Ugh. Tristan”: The Kardashians fans slam Tristan Thompson after he reunites with Khloe in Episode 4

Fans were not happy to see Tristan Thompson reuniting with Khloe Kardashian on Episode 4 of The Kardashians on Hulu because of his previous infidelity.

Khloe admitted in the confessional that the NBA player and she “got back together” in October 2021 just before Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, but fans are not happy with their reunion.

Fans slam Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians

The fourth episode of The Kardashians featured Tristan Thompson reuniting with Khloe Kardashian and their daughter True. However, fans were not happy to see the Chicago Bulls player back in the show. They took to social media to express their displeasure. While many questioned his therapy, some did not believe his story and speculated that he would never improve as a person, especially since Thompson confirmed in January that he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, for which he later apologized to Khloe.

Kara Leticia @karaletty Tristan goes to therapy and still does what he does?? #TheKardashians Tristan goes to therapy and still does what he does?? #TheKardashians

666 @g1izzymcguire Seeing Khloe talk about Tristan so positively makes me cringe because we all know what happens. #TheKardashians Seeing Khloe talk about Tristan so positively makes me cringe because we all know what happens. #TheKardashians

MMBF @MariaBrittof



#TheKardashians



they really sat there and let Khloe say she had gotten back with Tristan just before the news of him having another child on the way broke they really sat there and let Khloe say she had gotten back with Tristan just before the news of him having another child on the way broke #TheKardashians https://t.co/qW27bYyvM2

RealityStella @realitystella #TheKardashians #Kardashians



Khloe on Tristan:

I HAVE A LOT OF HOPE, AND FAITH AND OPTIMISM FOR OUR FUTURE, TOGETHER.



Tristan meanwhile:

walking the streets and taking detours to alleyways #Kardashians onhulu s1e4Khloe on Tristan:I HAVE A LOT OF HOPE, AND FAITH AND OPTIMISM FOR OUR FUTURE, TOGETHER.Tristan meanwhile:walking the streets and taking detours to alleyways #TheKardashians #Kardashians #Kardashiansonhulu s1e4Khloe on Tristan:I HAVE A LOT OF HOPE, AND FAITH AND OPTIMISM FOR OUR FUTURE, TOGETHER.Tristan meanwhile: walking the streets and taking detours to alleyways ⚠️⛔️🚦 https://t.co/c6y6xDeyZj

andrea @dreaaa90 #TheKardashians Every time Khloe and Tristan bring up therapy I can't help but laugh like really Tristan why the charade Every time Khloe and Tristan bring up therapy I can't help but laugh like really Tristan why the charade 😂 #TheKardashians

👑 @exquisitegirlc Why tf is Tristan still on the show? I’m sick of Khloe at this point 🤮 #TheKardashians Why tf is Tristan still on the show? I’m sick of Khloe at this point 🤮 #TheKardashians

shboogies 🥰 @shboogies Ooph this scene of Khloe talking about taking Tristan back and all of the effort he’s putting in. I don’t understand how he’s doing all this with a straight face. That man is something else. #TheKardashians Ooph this scene of Khloe talking about taking Tristan back and all of the effort he’s putting in. I don’t understand how he’s doing all this with a straight face. That man is something else. #TheKardashians

Estelle @AikmanMegan #TheKardashians Whhhhy Tristan whyyyyyy!!!!!!! Just watching the newest episode. He did all that work just to screw her over again?? Wtaf. I just don't get how someone can be that way. My heart goes out to Khloe. She was so optimistic. Whhhhy Tristan whyyyyyy!!!!!!! Just watching the newest episode. He did all that work just to screw her over again?? Wtaf. I just don't get how someone can be that way. My heart goes out to Khloe. She was so optimistic. 😭 #TheKardashians

MMBF @MariaBrittof



#TheKardashians They’re shoving this “Tristan has changed” narrative down our throats so they better show us when the news about the new baby break They’re shoving this “Tristan has changed” narrative down our throats so they better show us when the news about the new baby break #TheKardashians https://t.co/AIsjp2AQKb

nat @_natstradamus This Tristan redemption arc is so awkward #TheKardashians This Tristan redemption arc is so awkward #TheKardashians

The couple got back together when Tristan flew in for Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in October last year. On the episode, Khloe said that they were “in a really good place” as the NBA player had been working on himself by “going to therapy a lot.”

Although Thompson had cheated on her in the past, she looked happy to have him around as it made her daughter happy. Speaking about their reunion, Khloe said:

“He’s a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It’s so great to see that joy on her face."

Seeing how things are shaping up, Khloe also expressed that she had a “lot of hope and faith and optimism” for their “future together.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's relationship controversy

The Good American founder and Tristan sparked romance rumors in August 2016. They soon confirmed their relationship by appearing as a couple at Flo Rida’s birthday party in Miami the following month.

After dating for almost a year, Khloe revealed in 2017 that she would like to start a family with him. Tristan, for his part, was already the father of a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

In September 2017, Khloe was over the moon since the couple were expecting their first child together. However, her happiness was short-lived because Thompson was reportedly filmed kissing another woman the very next month. In April 2018, just a few days prior to Khloe’s due date, Thompson was reportedly caught cheating on the mother of his child. Despite the infidelity claims, he was present alongside Khloe for their daughter’s birth on April 12, 2018.

Khloe later explained that, despite his actions, she could not have taken such a precious moment away from their lives.

Khloé @khloekardashian Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK

The couple tried to rebuild their relationship but they officially broke up in February 2019. After the break-up, he was in the news again for kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at an after-party at his house the very same month.

Speaking about his cheating scandals, Khloe said to her sisters on Keeping Up With The Kardashians:

"Right now I don't feel much of anything. It's like I'm in shock. A lot is happening. This is a debilitating blow to my soul. It's so humiliating, it's hard, and there are some days you just want to cry."

The couple tried to mend things between them to stay together as a family for their daughter True, and appeared on The Kardashians. However, in December 2021, Thompson admitted to cheating on Khloe again with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, with whom he fathered a son.

He publicly apologized to Khloe in January on his Instagram story, saying she "don't deserve the heartache and humiliation" that he has caused her over the years.

Vewers can catch new episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+ internationally and on Star+ in Latin America.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee