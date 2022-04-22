“Did the Kardashians break hulu?”: Fans blame The Kardashians for crashing Hulu's site

The Kardashians returned to television this month with a dramatic premiere episode on Hulu. The network aired Episode 2 on Thursday, April 22, but the streaming was put to a halt for some time.

The reason behind the cut-off was that Hulu’s server was down. Going by online reactions, fans were annoyed and wondered if it was because of the rise in viewership for the show.

The Kardashians on Hulu centers around the lives of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner’s children. The Kardashian kids include Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, while the Jenners are Kylie and Kendall. The show revolves around their lifestyle, career, family, and friends.

Fans blame the Kardashians for a network issue

The show has a big fan following, and viewers blamed the popularity of the franchise for the network issue. They shared their opinions on social media:

ashlea 🦋 @imashleaa I just wanted to watch #TheKardashians but Hulu said no I just wanted to watch #TheKardashians but Hulu said no

Michael Coggin-Carr @MichaelCoggin #hurryup Hey @Hulu How am I secretly supposed to watch the #TheKardashians without anyone knowing on the night that I am home alone if your system is down… #GuiltyPleasure Hey @Hulu How am I secretly supposed to watch the #TheKardashians without anyone knowing on the night that I am home alone if your system is down… #GuiltyPleasure #hurryup https://t.co/e7Vxkd8DsQ

Jack: the new ep of Rose: MeJack: the new ep of #TheKardashians that Hulu won’t let me watch!! Rose: Me Jack: the new ep of #TheKardashians that Hulu won’t let me watch!! https://t.co/hOuymhX6T4

Episode 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu

Viewers had high expectations for the show after watching the dramatic first episode. The latest installment of The Kardashians was a package full of entertainment and drama.

Titled Did Somebody Tape That?, the official synopsis of Episode 2 reads:

“As Kim rehearses for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, her past continues to haunt her; Khloé deals with her ongoing anxiety and the scrutiny of being in the public eye; meanwhile, things with Kourtney and Travis Barker are getting more serious.”

In the new episode, Kim Kardashian was seen prepping for her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live (SNL). She was nervous about her first show, but comedian Amy Schumer helped her calm her nerves.

Khloe Kardashian was also seen prepping for her appearance on a TV show. She was set to appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Khloe was seen struggling with anxiety before the show, but the host helped her regain her confidence. Her panic was the result of all the mean comments she received in the recent past of being a “cheater’s” girlfriend. For context, the comments are referring to the time when Khloe decided to stay in a relationship with Tristian Thompson in 2019 after he reportedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

Kourtney Kardashian was seen house-hunting with partner Travis Barker. She later had a conversation with Kris Jenner about her and Barker’s desire to have children.

Readers can watch new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday on Hulu at 12.00 am Eastern Time (ET).

