What did Debra Messing say about Kim Kardashian? SNL tweet explored as reality star claps back at Will and Grace star

Kim Kardashian recently responded to Debra Messing’s old tweet about the former’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. Last year, the Will and Grace actress questioned SNL on Twitter about their reasoning behind giving Kardashian the opportunity to host the show.

However, the KUWTK star maintained her silence and did not respond to Messing at the time. Kardashian finally addressed the tweet and clapped back at Messing during the latest episode of her new reality show, The Kardashians.

She said,

“Listen, I’m the underdog. Everyone just thinks I’m a ditz. The girl from ‘Will & Grace’ came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host. But, it’s like, why do you care?”

The SKIMS founder also added that she never comments to “tear” down other people, especially women. She expressed,

“I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that’s what you think, dude, then cool, tune in…”

Kim Kardashian won hearts across the internet after her SNL debut in October 2021. She received a lot of appreciation for her monolog, where she was seen poking fun at her famous family. The show also marked the beginning of her romance with beau Pete Davidson.

A look into Debra Messing’s tweet on Kim Kardashian

Debra Messing questioned Kim Kardashian's duty as an SNL host last year (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On October 9, 2021, Kim Kardashian hosted SNL for the first time and left several fans impressed. However, actress Debra Messing took to Twitter to express her displeasure about Kardashian’s hosting duties. She said,

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

However, The Mysteries of Laura actress later clarified that she did not want to troll Kardashian with her comments. She acknowledged her tweet during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show and said,

“Well, I was not intending to troll her, and if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, she is a cultural icon.”

Messing further clarified that her remark was misinterpreted as she only attempted to express her curiosity about Kardashian’s latest projects through her question. She added,

“You know, I have been living under a rock. I don’t have my finger on the pulse of pop culture. So I was like, ‘Okay. Has she been doing something on the side that I’m not aware of because I’ve been so focused on activism?’ And clearly, it was interpreted differently.”

She also said that she watched Kardashian on SNL and thought she was “amazing.” She shared,

“I thought she was amazing and I was rooting her. If you know me and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women. So, you know, I hope people understand that was never my intention.”

Although Kim Kardashian did not respond to the drama at the time, she recently clapped back at Messing for her comments. However, it remains to be seen if the latter will acknowledge Kardashian’s response in the days to come.

