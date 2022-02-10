Why is there no new SNL episode? Here's what to expect when the show returns

Saturday Night Live (SNL) Season 47 has gone on a three-week break. NBC aired the last episode (Episode 12) on January 29.

While fans wondered why there were no new episodes last week, the network announced the upcoming installment’s release date. Episode 13 is now set to air on February 26 at 11.30 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 8.30 PM Pacific Time Zone (PT).

The reason behind the postponement of the new episode is the 2022 Winter Olympics. As it streams on NBC, SNL’s slot is booked.

John Mulaney will host the new episode

When Season 47 returns, the host of the new episode will be comedian John Mulaney. It will be his fifth time serving in the same position, which means he will join the show’s “Five-Timers Club.” The last joinee was Paul Rudd, who hosted the final episode of 2021.

Mulaney joined the show in 2008 as a writer and continued writing scripts and monologs till 2012. He even won an Emmy for Justin Timberlake’s monolog from 2011.

Mulaney will be accompanied by musical guest LCD Soundsystem in the upcoming episode. The rock band was the musical guest on the comedy show on May 6, 2017, returning after four years.

Who hosted SNL Season 47 premiere?

The premiere of Season 47 was held on October 2, 2021, which Owen Wilson hosted alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

For those unaware, the official synopsis of SNL reads:

“Actors, comedians and artists get together to perform short, hilarious skits on current, intelligent and at times ridiculous topics.”

Throughout the season, multiple celebrities hosted the show. Some of them included Ariana DeBose, Will Forte, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Kieran Culkin, Kim Kardashian West and Rami Malek.

The musical guests of Season 47 until Episode 12 were Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Saweetie, Charli XCX, Bleachers, Maneskin and Katy Perry.

Where to watch the comedy show?

The Emmy Award-winning series airs on NBC and Peacock TV. The previous episodes are available on Hulu and Peacock.

Those who don’t have NBC or Peacock channel can get it via different streaming services such as Sling, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Philo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar