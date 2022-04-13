"She seems like the sweetest" - Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's relationship with girlfriend Chaney Jones 

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian has opened up about her ex Kanye West's new flame, Chaney Jones, with the star explaining that she just wants the rapper to be happy.

West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, was seen with social media sensation Jones in February, only weeks after splitting with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. People immediately noticed Jones' uncanny resemblance to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

#TillerBrief™ @TillertheWorld Kanye West and Chaney Jones Kanye West and Chaney Jones https://t.co/sbBDrIj5Zg

However, Kardashian claims that all she cares about is that her estranged partner is happy in his new relationship while the two are going through divorce procedures.

While talking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Kim said:

“I just want him to be happy. She seems like the sweetest. Whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life, in your work, how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that.”

Kimberlina @KNKWupdates Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in LA last night. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in LA last night. https://t.co/wrvgSdbwOe

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with West in February 2021, and a California judge deemed her legally single last March. The socialite started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in October 2021 and has made her relationship with him Instagram official recently.

Kim Kardashian said Kanye and she will always be a family

TheTealMango @the_tealmango Kim Kardashian - "She's being honest with the kid about Kanye...they know what's going on" #kim &Kanye Kim Kardashian - "She's being honest with the kid about Kanye...they know what's going on" #kim&Kanye https://t.co/TbbEmWMg3O

While talking about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, the Skims founder said that despite their split, she and the Famous singer will always be family.

"We have so much love for each other, we really do. We’re always family. I have so much love and respect for him and who he’s been in my life and what he’s brought to me and our amazing kids. He’s changed my life.”

Their major objective now is to co-parent their four children - North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2) - even if that means not speaking to one another for a while.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce, and then we started talking again. I went to the Donda premiere. He would still see the kids, but just him and I took a minute of not talking. I think in relationships it’ll be like that and I only hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day.”

During an episode of Good Morning America with Robin Roberts on April 6, Kardashian said that she discusses divorce with their children in an "open and honest" manner, but admitted that her youngest two kids "don't understand as much."

West was barred from Instagram in March for breaching the platform's harassment policy. Many weeks before the 24-hour suspension, the rapper had made several postings criticizing Pete Davidson and accused Kim Kardashian of preventing him from seeing their children.

While the KKW beauty entrepreneur previously stated that West's social media tweets caused her "emotional distress," she recently claimed that she supported his decision to "speak his truth" on social media.

During the podcast, Kim Kardashian said that she does not judge the way someone tries to communicate.

"I know who he is inside, and I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years.”

Kim's new show, The Kardashians, premieres on Hulu on April 14.

Edited by Prem Deshpande