Kim Kardashian reveals she called Kanye West in tears after 6-year old son Saint received Roblox message about Ray J tape

In a recent promo clip for The Kardashians on Hulu, it appears that Kim Kardashian's past has come back to haunt her. The premiere episode of the socialite family's new show will feature Kardashian's second child coming across an ad for his mother's s*x tape while playing Roblox.

The promo clip showed the six-year-old Saint Kardashian seeing an ad about 'unreleased footage,' with his mother's famed crying face plastered on top of the pop-up. The ad clearly referred to Kardashian's infamous 2002 s*x video, which also featured singer Ray J.

The latter part of the promo showcased the SKIMS founder having a discussion with her lawyers about taking down the controversial advertisement.

What did Kim Kardashian say about her son Saint's encounter with an ad for her tape?

As seen in the promo, The Kardashians star told her lawyers that she would sue anyone in possession of the tape and would 'burn' the culprits "to the ground." Saint was seen playing Roblox on his iPad when he encountered the ad.

She further added:

"I don't want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can't go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I'm not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time. I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also added that she is highly certain that no such clips from the tape exist. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians said:

"The last thing I want as a mother is for my past to be brought up 20 years later. It's real embarrassing s**t. I need to deal with it and will deal with it."

Kim Kardashian talks to estranged husband Kanye West about Saint's "inappropriate" encounter

In the latter part of the promo, an emotional Kim Kardashian is seen calling Kanye West to explain Saint's encounter with the inappropriate advertisement. The socialite is heard saying:

"I almost died when Saint thought it was funny."

She also added that she would have been devastated if Saint had been old enough to understand the context of the advertisement. As Kardashian narrated the event to Ye, he reportedly helped her calm down. Previously, Kardashian had noted how she dreaded the possibility of her four children finding out about the tape. Prior to this incident, Kardashian has also reportedly taken legal help to prevent R Jay, who might have more copies of such intimate tapes, from ever leaking them in the future.

Edited by Siddharth Satish