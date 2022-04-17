What time will The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 2 air on Hulu and Disney+? Release date and more explored

After last week's drama-filled episode, the Kardashians and Jenners are back with a brand new episode. The Kardashians Episode 2 will be released on April 21, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.

The series follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they go through various changes in their personal lives and reveal secrets pertaining to their families and relationships.

What to expect from The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 2?

Episode 2 of The Kardashians will show Kim nervously preparing to host SNL and taking legal action to remove her old personal video from the media. Fans will witness Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reaching a new relationship milestone.

Khloe Kardashian will be seen going through a hard time because of her anxiety and people's perception of her being the girlfriend of a 'cheater'.

Ana Mayra @Ana_Mayra_P Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians tried to destroy Jordyn Woods and ignored the fact that Tristan Thompson was a cheater. Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians tried to destroy Jordyn Woods and ignored the fact that Tristan Thompson was a cheater. https://t.co/GUC6BecBGq

Fans witnessed Khloe's partner Tristian Thompson cheat on her in 2019 with Jordyn Woods and her decision to stay with him after the incident was not taken well by the public.

The official synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

Kim rehearses for her hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live", but her past continues to haunt her; Khloé copes with her anxiety and the public's scrutiny; Kourtney gets serious with Travis Baker.

The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 1: Recap

Last week on the series premiere of The Kardashians, viewers witnessed Kim dealing with a crisis when her old s*x tape with Ray J. resurfaced on media. She and her lawyers discussed the possible legal actions she could take and if there was any chance to get the video down from Roblox.

She broke down while talking about it to Kanye West, now known as Ye, as she explained that it was her son Saint who had discovered the advertisement of the video with her crying face as the thumbnail while having a family brunch. Saint couldn't read at the time so didn't realize what the poster meant.

She said in a confessional,

"This is supposed to be unreleased footage from my old s*x tape. The last thing that I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20-years later especially when it is a big party and my whole family is here."

Khloe Kardashian called Kim's video resurfacing in the media a good omen, as it was also the premise of the first episode of their previous show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She was seen talking to Tristian Thompson about their possible future together not just as parents but as a couple. The duo revealed that they had been undergoing couple's therapy.

Kourtney Kardashian was seen in a very hands-on relationship with Travis Barker, a Blink-182 drummer and her good friend of 8 years.

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner revealed that she had Covid at the time of the shooting, September 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, who was 6 months pregnant at the time, revealed that she and her partner Travis knew the baby's gender but had not told anyone. However, Kim guessed the gender of her baby correctly, as Kylie gave birth to a boy in 2022.

New episodes of the show will be released every Thursday on Hulu at 12.01 am ET. Viewers can also watch the show on Disney+ internationally with a subscription.

