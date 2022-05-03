Hilarious tweets flood the internet as Kourtney Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 debut look goes viral

Kourtney Kardashian is making her Met Gala debut this year. The reality TV star strutted the red carpet with her partner Travis Barker. They were twinning in their two-tone ensembles that they sported for the event.
The couple was enjoying their Italian vacay, and recently returned to attend their first Met Gala. Kourtney and Travis were seen with PDA on the red carpet, which is a routine. Similar scenes of their PDA were previously captured during the 2022 Academy Awards.
Kourtney Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit fails to impress the internet
Kourtney Kardashian wore a black and white-colored dress for the evening, which was not well-received by the internet, and plenty of hilarious comments flooded the social media platform.
Someone commented that it looked like she was returning to her office after two years of a long break, while another Twitter user wrote that she fell down the clothesline and wore whatever she grabbed!
Another internet user who seemed disappointed with Kourtney’s outfit commented,
“WITH ALL THE MONEY U HAVE YOUR STYLIST COULDN’T FIND ENOUGH FABRIC THAT HE HAD TO USE LEFTOVERS PATCHES ?”
One of them even said that it might be her first and last Met Gala.
More about the couple’s Met Gala outfit
They were dressed in Thom Browne coordinated suits. Travis Barker wore a black suit with a knee-length skirt over his trousers, a matching coat, a white shirt, and a white bowtie.
When Kourtney was asked to explain her dress, she called it “a deconstructed version” of her fiancé’s suit.
She combined a two-toned asymmetrical skirt with a cropped version of Barker's white-buttoned shirt. Her striking dress began as plain white and gradually turned black towards the end. Her skirt appeared to have the same pleated bottoms as her partner's pleated skirt, which was sewn with a white cloth that looped around the waist. The black part of her skirt flew like a small train on the red carpet.
Kourtney Kardashian finished off her ensemble with black pumps and a tied-up coiffure that left only a few hairs dangling on her face.
The couple also matched more subtly, with each other's initials put to their thumbnails in gothic font.
The lovebirds, who got engaged last October, continue to share romantic moments of their relationship with fans via social media and the new season of The Kardashians.