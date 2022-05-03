Hilarious tweets flood the internet as Kourtney Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 debut look goes viral

Kourtney Kardashian is making her Met Gala debut this year. The reality TV star strutted the red carpet with her partner Travis Barker. They were twinning in their two-tone ensembles that they sported for the event.

The couple was enjoying their Italian vacay, and recently returned to attend their first Met Gala. Kourtney and Travis were seen with PDA on the red carpet, which is a routine. Similar scenes of their PDA were previously captured during the 2022 Academy Awards.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit fails to impress the internet

Kourtney Kardashian wore a black and white-colored dress for the evening, which was not well-received by the internet, and plenty of hilarious comments flooded the social media platform.

Kyla preordered THE FRAUD SQUAD✨ @kylazingaround 41/? #MetGala2022 I'm sorry but that color combo and arrangement isn't doing Kourtney any favors D: It's really just not very flattering. She looks like a matron prowling around some old haunted manor ( @isabelcanas_ your book's stuck in my head). Travis fits the theme better 41/? #MetGala2022 I'm sorry but that color combo and arrangement isn't doing Kourtney any favors D: It's really just not very flattering. She looks like a matron prowling around some old haunted manor (@isabelcanas_ your book's stuck in my head). Travis fits the theme better https://t.co/Yy3Wy2eLTs

Someone commented that it looked like she was returning to her office after two years of a long break, while another Twitter user wrote that she fell down the clothesline and wore whatever she grabbed!

Valentina @ValeRsa10 Not Kris texting her favorite kardashian talking about how ugly was Kourtney dress #MetGala Not Kris texting her favorite kardashian talking about how ugly was Kourtney dress #MetGala https://t.co/XgC9HDqF2S

#MetGala And Kourtney looks like she fell down a clothesline and what she grabbed she put on #MetGala 2022 And Kourtney looks like she fell down a clothesline and what she grabbed she put on#MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/MSMejCqqUG

Another internet user who seemed disappointed with Kourtney’s outfit commented,

“WITH ALL THE MONEY U HAVE YOUR STYLIST COULDN’T FIND ENOUGH FABRIC THAT HE HAD TO USE LEFTOVERS PATCHES ?”

#MetGala2022 Kourtney looking like it's her first day back to the office after 2 years working from home. Kourtney looking like it's her first day back to the office after 2 years working from home. #MetGala2022 https://t.co/LBn7rR39k7

One of them even said that it might be her first and last Met Gala.

More about the couple’s Met Gala outfit

liz @enchanted_dg #MetGala this is why kourtney and khloe ain’t ever been invited before this is why kourtney and khloe ain’t ever been invited before😭😭 #MetGala https://t.co/sCWcuh4dqQ

They were dressed in Thom Browne coordinated suits. Travis Barker wore a black suit with a knee-length skirt over his trousers, a matching coat, a white shirt, and a white bowtie.

When Kourtney was asked to explain her dress, she called it “a deconstructed version” of her fiancé’s suit.

She combined a two-toned asymmetrical skirt with a cropped version of Barker's white-buttoned shirt. Her striking dress began as plain white and gradually turned black towards the end. Her skirt appeared to have the same pleated bottoms as her partner's pleated skirt, which was sewn with a white cloth that looped around the waist. The black part of her skirt flew like a small train on the red carpet.

Kardashian Brasil @kardashibrasil Kourtney Kardashian e Travis Barker no red carpet do #MetGala em Nova York. Kourtney Kardashian e Travis Barker no red carpet do #MetGala em Nova York. https://t.co/6pIqGijOSA

Kourtney Kardashian finished off her ensemble with black pumps and a tied-up coiffure that left only a few hairs dangling on her face.

The couple also matched more subtly, with each other's initials put to their thumbnails in gothic font.

The lovebirds, who got engaged last October, continue to share romantic moments of their relationship with fans via social media and the new season of The Kardashians.

