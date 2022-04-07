“It is 98 percent of the new show”: Kris Jenner talks about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kris Jenner is all excited for her new show The Kardashians, which premieres next week on Hulu. The show centers around the personal and professional lives of sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

But in a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris revealed that the new reality series will mostly showcase Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA.

Kris Jenner opens up about Kourtney and Travis' romance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the momager Kris Jenner spilled the beans about her new Hulu show, The Kardashians, revealing that most of the show revolves around the romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Talking about the show, when Ellen said that the new couple “make out nonstop, that’s all they do," the 66-year-old Kris agreed to it and said,

“Well, it is 98 percent of the new show. Is that wrong?"

Ellen then went on to reveal that Kourtney and Travis were asked to stop for a while and listen to the good news about Kim getting to act on SNL, to which they replied, “yeah,” and started making out again, leaving the audience in splits.

The first official trailer of the show was released by Hulu in February, highlighting Kourtney and Barker’s engagement in October. In the trailer, Kris expresses her joy over the announcement, saying,

“This makes me so happy.”

To which, Kim jokes,

“She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times.”

However, Kourtney revealed to Variety in an interview last month that her PDA with fiancé won't be the main storyline since she cares deeply about her new-found relationship. She said,

“I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons. There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life.”

She even mentioned that since the Blink-182 drummer “has a full-time job and a full career, so it's not his thing” but he came in front of the camera and didn't have any reservations about it "as long as we're happy with it."

The Kardashians starts on April 14, 2022, on the digital platform Hulu with all the real-life drama of the Kardashian clan.

Edited by Sabika