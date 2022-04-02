Who is Brandi Carlile? Alicia Keys opens up on friendship with singer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile recently revealed that they have formed a genuine sisterhood with each other. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 1, Carlile spoke about her friendship with Keys and said:

“I was telling everybody earlier that we’ve really been only getting to know each other for the last couple years, but we’ve really grown to sort of become sisters.”

Alicia replied by saying:

“With you, Brandi, I feel like I’ve met somebody that is such a true sister. I can call you and say ‘Hey’, and you can call me and say ‘Hey’, and we show up for each other. It’s a very rare thing, so I cherish it.”

Alicia and Brandi also spoke about their Grammy-nominated collaboration, A Beautiful Noise, released in 2020. The single has been nominated for 'Song of the Year' at the Grammy Awards being held on April 3, 2022. The singers even performed an acoustic rendition of the song on the daytime talk show.

Carlile stated that Keys has also had an impact on her children, showing her a home video of her daughters Evangeline and Elijah singing the 2012 hit Girl on Fire. Carlile then thanked Keys for the song’s inspirational tone and said,

“I just wanted to show that to you because I wanted to tell you how nice it is to hear words like that come out of my kids’ mouths. It really means a lot to me and thank you, that is an empowering message.”

Everything known about Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is a famous singer-songwriter and producer (Image via Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Born June 1, 1981, Brandi Carlile has released seven studio albums and earned 18 Grammy Award nominations since 2021. The singer was the most nominated woman at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

The 40-year-old formed an all-female quartet called the 'Highwomen' with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby in 2019. Their debut album, The Highwomen, was released the same year, and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Table Song for the song Crowded Table in 2021.

The Ravensdale, Washington native dropped out of high school to pursue a career in music and learn piano and guitar. She released her debut album, Brandi Carlile in 2005. It recieved positive reviews but achieved limited commercial success.

Carlile gained recognition with her 2007 single The Story and was awarded the Gold status by RIAA in 2017 for selling 50,000 copies. She then released Cover Stories, featuring 14 artists covering songs from the original The Story album.

Brandi’s fifth album, The Firewatcher’s Daughter earned her the first Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album in 2016 and reached the 9th position on the Billboard 200. Her sixth album, By the Way, I Forgive You, was released in 2018 and received decent feedback from the public.

The songwriter’s seventh album, In These Silent Days, was critically and commercially successful. It debuted at No. 11 on Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Folk Albums charts.

Brandi has also been a part of many activism campaigns and an advocate for causes like spreading awareness for health issues, LGBT rights, and women's empowerment.

