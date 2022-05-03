×
Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 outfit explained as the internet dismisses the baseball cap

Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 outfit ( Image via @KBRmidia/ Twitter)
Gargi Harjai
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 11:20 AM IST
Feature

Hollywood's most prominent fashion night, the Met Gala 2022, kickstarted on Monday, May 2, 2022, and witnessed some of the world's most renowned personalities, including the youngest self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner.

Baby Mama Kylie Jenner made her debut at one of the major red carpet events post-partum of her second child with Travis Scott, a baby boy, in February 2022. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul arrived at the event in a wedding-themed dress.

Fans' reaction to Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 look

While various celebrities stunned fans and fashion police in their unusual and unique fits, Kylie turned several heads as she arrived at the Met Gala in a ruffled wedding gown by Off-White.

However, according to fans, Kylie's Gala 2022 look was nothing more than a faux pas. Many fans overlooked the bizarre ruffled wedding gown but the backward baseball cap sent the fans over the rails.

Fans took to Twitter to mock Kylie for her choice of style for the event and her unappealing approach to the "Gilded Glamor" theme.

Kylie Jenner never follows the theme. This year is "Gilded Glamour"... what's about a baseball cap is gilded Glamour? Idk, she could choose everything she wants and that's it. A white bride dress for the most important red carpet of the year! #MetGala https://t.co/KIkXC01Dyg
i had faith in kylie …. but the girl wore a CAP !!! #MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/NMAMTz0JR9
Nah whoever let Kylie wear that hat to the met hates her deeply#MetGala2022 https://t.co/GDp2H5SJKT
PLEASE KYLIE NOT THE FISHNET SNAPBACK😭😭 #MetGala #2022MetGala #kardashian #KylieJenner https://t.co/18aCrzrJKC
KYLIE JENNER IS WEARING A BASEBALL CAP?!?!?!? DID THEY EVEN EXIST DURING THE GILDED AGE?!?! #MetGala https://t.co/FVocqNP0Cd
Kylie Jenner it’s giving… #MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/blMPD0jTr9
Kylie Jenner at the #MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/0QYMzkQn3J
Without the baseball cap 0/10 . with it, jail time is mandatory. #MetGala #KylieJenner https://t.co/k7hpJcWWu5
@KylieJenner is that a baseball cap??? #MetGala https://t.co/zh2otce56i

It wasn't all; multiple memes surfaced over the internet, making fun of Kylie's ensemble.

#MetGala#MetGala2022 Kylie Jenner versione Homer bride https://t.co/wo4Knmhgrn
A MESS WHAT IS GOING ON #MetGala #KylieJenner https://t.co/pvP6kD4mBz
I LOVE KYLIE BUT PLEASE DONT TELL ME THIS IS HER MET GALA LOOK#METGALA#2022#MetGala #KylieJenner #kardashian #MetGala2022 https://t.co/UUEtyh8jBl
The back cap Pierre Gaslyfication of Kylie Jenner #MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/W8h93hYTod
Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala looking like this #MetGala https://t.co/UrYacAu54A

A few fans drew comparisons to Kylie's previously worn Met Gala dresses with the 2022 one,

How we go from this to this? Really?Kylie at Met gala #KylieJenner #MetGala https://t.co/pmOE5bfw6e
how did kylie jenner go fromthis to this#MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/KPF9vFhtKP
How do you go from THIS to THAT…no comment. #KylieJenner #MetGala #MetGala2022 #mess https://t.co/qXtHvs2nEW
When you see Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner... #MetGala https://t.co/vcM3g4M45H

Kylie wasn't the only one to be wearing a baseball cap. The coveted rapper Nicki Minaj also sported a black baseball cap for the event. Kylie tried to add many details to the outfit to make a statement; however, she failed to impress the fans.

Details about Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 look

Details about Kylie Jenner's look as she poses with sister Kendall ( Image via @archievekend/ Twitter)

The 24-year-old beauty mogul is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion and has even been highly praised for past Met looks. This year, for "In America" part two, she opted for an unusual look as she dressed in an off-white wedding dress.

The dress sported accentuated a voluminous white ruffled skirt attached to a strapless bodice. Underneath the bodice, she wore a sheer t-shirt in a white net. She also donned a veil to add bling to her outfit, accessorizing the look.

The veil has a twist as it is attached to a backward baseball hat. The cap was further adorned with a large floral design embellishment. She also opted for dangling tear-shaped earrings in diamonds and a pair of transparent heels to complete the look.

According to E!, Kylie's outfit was a nod to the late Virgil Abloh, who was the founder of Off-White as well as a dear friend to Kylie.

