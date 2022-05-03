Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 outfit explained as the internet dismisses the baseball cap

Hollywood's most prominent fashion night, the Met Gala 2022, kickstarted on Monday, May 2, 2022, and witnessed some of the world's most renowned personalities, including the youngest self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner.

Baby Mama Kylie Jenner made her debut at one of the major red carpet events post-partum of her second child with Travis Scott, a baby boy, in February 2022. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul arrived at the event in a wedding-themed dress.

Fans' reaction to Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 look

While various celebrities stunned fans and fashion police in their unusual and unique fits, Kylie turned several heads as she arrived at the Met Gala in a ruffled wedding gown by Off-White.

However, according to fans, Kylie's Gala 2022 look was nothing more than a faux pas. Many fans overlooked the bizarre ruffled wedding gown but the backward baseball cap sent the fans over the rails.

Fans took to Twitter to mock Kylie for her choice of style for the event and her unappealing approach to the "Gilded Glamor" theme.

Fly•🍷Justholdon🦋 @themoon_Lilo Kylie Jenner never follows the theme. This year is "Gilded Glamour"... what's about a baseball cap is gilded Glamour? Idk, she could choose everything she wants and that's it. A white bride dress for the most important red carpet of the year! #MetGala Kylie Jenner never follows the theme. This year is "Gilded Glamour"... what's about a baseball cap is gilded Glamour? Idk, she could choose everything she wants and that's it. A white bride dress for the most important red carpet of the year! #MetGala https://t.co/KIkXC01Dyg

sita 💧 @twilisita KYLIE JENNER IS WEARING A BASEBALL CAP?!?!?!? DID THEY EVEN EXIST DURING THE GILDED AGE?!?! #MetGala KYLIE JENNER IS WEARING A BASEBALL CAP?!?!?!? DID THEY EVEN EXIST DURING THE GILDED AGE?!?! #MetGala https://t.co/FVocqNP0Cd

It wasn't all; multiple memes surfaced over the internet, making fun of Kylie's ensemble.

juju @julianagrace___

#MetGala #KylieJenner #kardashian I LOVE KYLIE BUT PLEASE DONT TELL ME THIS IS HER MET GALA LOOK#METGALA#2022 #MetGala 2022 I LOVE KYLIE BUT PLEASE DONT TELL ME THIS IS HER MET GALA LOOK#METGALA#2022#MetGala #KylieJenner #kardashian #MetGala2022 https://t.co/UUEtyh8jBl

jonnie @j0nie00 Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala looking like this #MetGala Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala looking like this #MetGala https://t.co/UrYacAu54A

A few fans drew comparisons to Kylie's previously worn Met Gala dresses with the 2022 one,

Juan @itsjuanmunoz

Kylie at Met gala

#KylieJenner #MetGala How we go from this to this? Really?Kylie at Met gala How we go from this to this? Really?Kylie at Met gala #KylieJenner #MetGala https://t.co/pmOE5bfw6e

Kylie wasn't the only one to be wearing a baseball cap. The coveted rapper Nicki Minaj also sported a black baseball cap for the event. Kylie tried to add many details to the outfit to make a statement; however, she failed to impress the fans.

Details about Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 look

Details about Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 look

The 24-year-old beauty mogul is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion and has even been highly praised for past Met looks. This year, for "In America" part two, she opted for an unusual look as she dressed in an off-white wedding dress.

The dress sported accentuated a voluminous white ruffled skirt attached to a strapless bodice. Underneath the bodice, she wore a sheer t-shirt in a white net. She also donned a veil to add bling to her outfit, accessorizing the look.

The veil has a twist as it is attached to a backward baseball hat. The cap was further adorned with a large floral design embellishment. She also opted for dangling tear-shaped earrings in diamonds and a pair of transparent heels to complete the look.

According to E!, Kylie's outfit was a nod to the late Virgil Abloh, who was the founder of Off-White as well as a dear friend to Kylie.

