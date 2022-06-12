Chris Hemsworth shares update on Hulk Hogan biopic

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth recently shared an update on his portrayal of former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan in a biopic on Netflix.

Chris Hemsworth is known for his physique and his work as the Marvel Superhero, Thor. The announcement of the biopic on the Hall of Famer was made in 2019. Last year, it was announced that the God of Thunder actor would play the role of the Hulkster.

Hulk Hogan is a pro-wrestling legend associated with WCW and WWE. He was also part of the iconic stable NWO alongside Kevin Nash and the late Scott Hall. Hogan has also found success in Hollywood. He made appearances in the movie Rocky III, the television series Walker Texas Ranger alongside Chuck Norris, and also Baywatch.

In a recent interaction with Daily Distraction on Comicbook.com, Chris Hemsworth stated that the film is still at the developmental stage. He added that Todd Phillips would be a brilliant director for the project if the film came to fruition.

“Oh that film’s a while away. It’s sort of in the development stage, you know? If that comes to fruition, great, Todd Phillips is brilliant. I haven’t ripped any shirts off yet, but you’ll be the first to hear about it when I do.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

In the initial announcement of the actor playing him in the biopic, Hulk Hogan stated that he was impressed with his work in Hollywood. The 68-year-old also had a reality TV series titled Hogan Knows Best featuring his family.

Many Chris Hemsworth and Hulk Hogan fans shared their mixed reactions to the update on the biopic.

Some fans were not pleased with the announcement of the Marvel star portraying the now retired WWE superstar:

One fan suggested that the film should have a cameo by Hogan:

Hogan officially retired from in-ring action in 2012 but has made sporadic appearances in the company. Last year, he co-hosted WrestleMania 37 with Titus O'Neil. The Hulkster was known for his impressive physique during his tenure with the company. Chris Hemsworth had been reportedly bulking up to portay the WWE Hall of Famer.

More recently, Hogan was rumoured to be Ric Flair's opponent on his out-of-retirement match, but the former denied the same.

