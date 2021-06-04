Hulk Hogan reacts to Chris Hemsworth's amazing physique for Netflix biopic

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest WWE stars of all-time and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. The Hulkster is a legend on all counts and is set to be immortalized even further, as Netflix is currently working on his biopic.

The former six-time WWE Champion will be portrayed by Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming biopic. It is scheduled to be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

Hogan was known for his incredible physique during his prime years, and Netflix couldn't have picked a better actor to play the role. Chris Hemsworth has played numerous roles where he is expected to be in top condition.

Hulk Hogan recently shared his reaction to Hemsworth's amazing physique on Twitter, and it is safe to say that he was stunned.

"My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack,looks like he could slam Andre brother HH" said Hulk Hogan

My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack,looks like he could slam Andre brother HH pic.twitter.com/VEscB93crm — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 3, 2021

It will be interesting to see just how Chris Hemsworth goes about playing the role of Hulk Hogan. The Avengers star may have the physique on point, but we will have to wait and see if he does the Hulkster justice in this Netflix biopic.

Hulk Hogan recently hosted WrestleMania 37 and he did not have a good reception

Hulk Hogan was one of two hosts at WrestleMania 37. The Show of Shows was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. The hosts for this year's edition of the Grandest Stage of Them All was hosted by the Hulkster and Titus O'Neil, who did a great job.

However, Hulk Hogan did not receive a great reception initially. The WWE Hall of Famer was booed every time he got on the mic.

The WWE Universe was clearly not open to the idea of having Hogan host the show. Especially considering the controversy surrounding him, and they chose to make their voices heard.

Hogan's co-host Titus O'Neil himself commented on the booing, stating that while he did expect it, the number of boos really surprised him. Hulk Hogan is slowly taking steps towards redemption and has taken a degree of responsibility for his actions.

