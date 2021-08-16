A muscled mercenary from Netflix is coming to Fortnite

Epic Games has had a wonderful era of collaboration with Fortnite. From the likes of Marvel and DC superheroes to legendary game characters such as Kratos and Master Chief, the Battle Royale game has seen some of the most insane crossovers. However, the upcoming Netflix crossover is definitely unexpected.

Previously, Epic Games borrowed off a few characters from the popular show Stranger Things, and now Fortnite is getting one of the fiercest mercenaries Netflix has ever produced.

Last year, Fortnite boss Donald Mustard shared a tweet from Hollywood director Russo Brothers showing a picture of Chris Hemsworth from Extraction next to Keanu Reeves from John Wick, asking who would win a fight between the two. He captioned his tweet, "Maybe we should put Rake in Fortnite and find out."

Hey Joe. Maybe we should put Rake in Fortnite and find out 😎 https://t.co/oQIlMJtnCO — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) April 25, 2020

It turns out that Donald Mustard was way more serious than fans thought, as Chris Hemsworth's Rake, from the Netflix film Extraction, is making his way to Fortnite.

Rake from Netflix's Extraction is coming to Fortnite

Chris Hemsworth played the role of Rake, a fierce mercenary, in the hit Netflix film 'Extraction,' and his character might soon be coming out as a skin in Fortnite. There have been several leaks going around in the past week, hinting that Rake from Extraction might make his way to Fortnite.

However, a few data miners have discovered some images in the game files that exactly match the outfit Chris Hemsworth was wearing in the Netflix film. Moreover, the character skin also has a tattoo that is similar to the one Rake had.

As spotted by @gameshed_, This "Dusty" skin is Chris Hemsworth's character from Extraction "Tyler Rake"



One of the 100% guaranteed signs of this is the tattoo on the arm! pic.twitter.com/FBxGwQ24Va — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2021

Fortnite gets yet another random collaboration

Extraction is neither a popular TV show nor a movie franchise. Therefore, introducing a crossover from the Netflix film in Fortnite hardly makes sense. With Fortnite having loads of content, including a sandbox RPG game mode, coming towards fans' way, there is no way the Battle Royale game is running out of content.

Maybe Donald Mustard wanted players to have a showdown between John Wick and Rake after all and figure out which one of the fighters is a one man army. Regardless of the reason, players still get yet another Chris Hemsworth skin after Thor from the Marvel crossover.

