New leaks reveal Chris Hemsworth is coming to Fortnite

As Fortnite includes characters and icons from across multiple worlds, several people from everyday life are starting to get their own skins in the game. Recently, a leak hinted at Chris Hemsworth's own skin that Epic Games may reveal sometime soon.

The skin model for a currently unknown skin can be found in the Free Guy files!



The codename for this skin is "Dusty".. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6Wyky4kyoC — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 13, 2021

Hemsworth made a name for himself in the cinematic universe by playing characters such as Thor from Marvel and many others. Dozens of movie characters have made their way to Fortnite. After collaborating with Free Guy over the last few days, Chris Hemsworth's inclusion opens the door for many others.

Chris Hemsworth's skin is uncoded in Fortnite game files

With the Free Guy game files released, data miners scoured them and picked up on an interesting skin codenamed 'Dusty'. The skin appears to be that of a man dressed in combat gear that matches a Chris Hemsworth character down to the stitching.

In 2020, Chris Hemsworth played a character named Tyler Rake in the Netflix original movie, Extraction. The leaked image of the Fortnite skin is undeniably close to the costume of Hemsworth's character in the movie, solidifying the prediction that he will make an appearance in the game.

Fortnite's Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, Tweeted a post back in 2020 that hinted at Rake's inclusion. Players raved about the idea when he made the comment but not much has been confirmed since.

Hey Joe. Maybe we should put Rake in Fortnite and find out 😎 https://t.co/oQIlMJtnCO — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) April 25, 2020

How Hemsworth's skin ties in with Free Guy is still unclear, other than that both concepts are from popular movies. Other shows are coming up soon in Fortnite Season 8 with the second installation of the Walking Dead collaboration and others.

Fortnite has immersed several movie universes into the game, and it looks like Epic Games is making strides to continue the pattern. Some collaborations from popular media have flopped, however, so it'll be interesting to see how the Extraction crossover will compare to others like it.

Be on the lookout for Hemsworth's skin as Season 7 draws to a close with roughly a month left. Several leaks already display Fortnite's road ahead, so this new addition could fit anywhere in the future.

Edited by Sabine Algur