Fortnite "Free Guy" challenges: Where to place coins around the map in Chapter 2, Season 7

Fortnite and Free Guy have a new collaboration. The Ryan Reynolds-starring film is set to hit theaters tomorrow, so Fortnite has started their small collaboration. It's not the first time Ryan Reynolds has made his way into Fortnite, either, as he is most notably known for playing Deadpool, who has made a big impact on Fortnite. There are several challenges for Free Guy that will give players a free emote upon completion.

One of those challenges is to place coins around the map which is fitting because it is a video game movie. Here's where to place them.

Free Guy coin challenge in Fortnite

While Fortnite isn't giving Free Guy a full fledged collaboration (there's no skin or anything, just an emote), there are five challenges that need to be completed.

Get hit by moving vehicle (1)

Place coins around the map (3)

Reboot or revive teammates or interact with campfires (1)

Take melee damage (1)

Talk with any NPC (1)

The Fortnite X FREE GUY collab isn't live yet, Fortnite will announce it in a few hours and there will be ATMs in almost all POIs & Gas Stations that give you these quests, once you complete 5 different quests you will get the "Good Guy" Emote (showcase in previous tweet)! pic.twitter.com/mxSC613IOJ — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 12, 2021

Some of these are pretty self explanatory, but placing coins around the map isn't. There are three coins that need to be placed. The first coin is located in Pleasant Park right in front of a tree. The second coin can be placed in Misty Meadows. There is a fountain in this POI and the coin is right in front of it.

The first coin location. Image via Bodil40 on YouTube

The third coin is located in Retail Row. It is in front of a bench that is just past the basketball court. All three coins are easily visible as they are a light blue color before interacting and placing the coin.

Players can interact at these three locations to complete the challenge. Once all five challenges are complete, players will be awarded the "Good Guy" emote from Free Guy.

New FREE "Good Guy" Emote, seems like it's a collab with the "FREE GUY" movie, check my previous tweet on how to get it! pic.twitter.com/sVXKYKUonu — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 12, 2021

These challenges have just recently gone live and can be completed by Fortnite players now. There will also be Ryan Reynolds clips playing in-game, adding to the fun collaboration. Additionally, the regular Week 10 challenges have gone live as well. For a guides on how to complete a few of them, read more here, here and here.

