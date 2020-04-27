Fortnite v12.50 Patch Notes - Possible Fortnite x Extraction collab, New 'MistyBop' Rocket launcher, Old Map & more! 

Fortnite v12.50 update drops this week, possibly tomorrow!

Fortnite's latest update v12.50 drops this week sometime, possibly tomorrow! Also, as leaks suggest, we may be seeing the first-ever v12.60 update in two to three weeks' time.

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest Fortnite events, here is a breakdown of everything from the v12.41 Fortnite update.

The latest Fortnite update v12.50 is expected to drop in tomorrow and has the community both excited and nervous about what's coming their way.

Expectations are higher than ever since there has been a content drought with barely any new content other than the Travis Scott event. Players have been expecting new LTMs, new cosmetic items, and most important of them all: FPS and server performance fixes.

In his latest tweet, Donald Mustard, Creative Director at Epic Games, mentions how Easter eggs were spread throughout the 'Astronomical' event which left many players scratching their heads over what's about to come next.

<

Donald Mustard tweets about 'Astronomical' Fortnite event.

Another one of Mustard's tweets, which has been a point of debate ever since it made its way onto twitter, is this:

Mustard's tweet suggests a possible crossover between Fortnite and Extraction.

Advertisement

This all started when Russo Brothers tweeted out an image that has Chris Hemsworth from his latest Netflix action movie "Extraction", and our beloved John Wick.

In response to Russo's tweet, Donald mustard tweeted and we quote:

"Hey Joe, Maybe we should put Rake in Fortnite and find out"

This interaction between Mustard and Russo could possibly be the only hint we need to figure out Fortnite's next big crossover; 'Fortnite x Extraction'. Possible?

Fortnite Old Map confirmation rumor

Fortnite map.

One of the Easter eggs that caught most attention during the Travis Scott event was a glimpse of the beloved Chapter 1 Fortnite OG map. When the community took to Reddit, in order to confirm the rumor, it ended in a comical manner.

As many scanned the internet in order to confirm the 'OG Map returning' leak, a bunch of them came across an image that led them to believe the old map was never coming back; Here is the image:

The tweet (now confirmed fake) hinted that there was no chance of a Fortnite map change anytime soon.

Gstaff responds to the fake tweet, confirming it is simply a rumor.

It has now been confirmed the supposed response from 'Epic Employee' is fake and was a photoshopped image. This does not confirm the fact though that the old map is making a return anytime soon.

Fortnite v12.50 Patch Notes / bug fixes

The following issues have been identified by the developers and is expected to be addressed in the upcoming v12.50 Fortnite Update.

- Party Assist for Missions temporarily unavailable.

Description: We are continuing to work on the updated Party Assist, but it will not be available before our next Season. We'll provide an update when Party Assist is available again, as well as let you know what's changed. Thank you for your patience.

- Unable to matchmake when Splitscreen’d after trying to join Creative.

Description: Players may find themselves unable to matchmake while in Splitscreen session if one of the players tries to join another friend in a Creative server.

Temporary Fix: Restart the game.

- Split Screen: Game freezes when leaving the party.

Description: Selecting “Leave Party” while in a Split Screen party on Xbox One may cause the game to freeze.

Temporary Fix: Restart the game.

- Replays not saving.

Description: Some players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One may not see any recorded replays when viewing them in the Career tab.

- Hit indicators show the wrong direction.

Description: Hit / Damage Indicators will sometimes appear to be coming from the wrong direction than the source of the damage.

- Local Challenges not appearing when entering a new area.

Description: Local Challenges may not appear on-screen when players enter a new area.

Temporary Fix: Players can still see Local Challenges when inspecting on the map screen.

- "Block damage with a Kingsman" Challenge not tracking progress.

Description: Skye's "Block damage with a Kingsman" Challenge may not track progress.

Among other news, If you recently logged onto your Fortnite account and were greeted with a refund; check your inventory.

Epic Games confirms they have removed a dog back-bling titled 'Gunner' from everyone's inventory due to the item being too similar to a Battle pass back bling. However, as previously mentioned, everyone who bought the item should have already been refunded.

With the v12.50 Fortnite update, we might also see a new weapon titled 'MistyBop' make it's way into the game. There is no image available at the movement, however, Fortnite leaker FireMonkey confirmed the following details: