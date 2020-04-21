Fortnite v12.41 Patch Notes: Travis Scott skin, New emotes, FPS fixes and more!

Fortnite v12.41 Patch Notes

The Fortnite v12.41 update is now out and available for download within your Epic Games launchers. The current update is primarily as a content update, but there are a few issues that Epic Games developers had promised to fix in this update.

The following issues have been addressed in the Fortnite v12.41 update.

Midas’ Golden Touch appearing in low resolution on weapon Wraps.

UI disappears if cancelling Ready Up while spectating.

Double-clicking items in the Chest tab may cause the game to crash. (Creative)

The update also takes us a step closer to the Travis Scott event titled "Astronomical". The stage is all set, but certain new additions have been made to the stage with the v12.41 update.

Here is a leaked file from how the stage looks now after the update:

The stage will be updated even more after the downtime! pic.twitter.com/ye9PsVcUSv — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 21, 2020

The new update also features the Travis Scott Astronomical concert skin, which will be out in the in-game item shop in a little while. New emotes that fall within the "Icon series" are also set to be out soon.

Here is an image that features all the items that have been leaked with the v12.41 update:

Credits: HYPEX on Twitter.

Leaked Skins and Emotes

A leak also brought to light a new Travis Scott emote:

Leaked Travis Scott emotes! pic.twitter.com/VWK8eZSJKD — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 21, 2020

As with many skins that have unlockable styles, the Travis skin has also received a bunch of challenges that players will have to complete before they can unlock selectable styles.

Credits: HYPEX on Twitter

There is another piece of good news for players who already own the Power Chord skin. A new selectable style for the 2000 V-Bucks skin has also been rolled out with the v12.41 Fortnite update.

Whenever a skin gets a selectable style, it is certain to be rolled out in the item shop in the following days. If you enjoy this skin style, be sure to keep an eye on the item shop to grab it when it comes out!

New Power Cord selectable style

Another skin leak found a new blue rarity skin being added to the game files, and here is what the skin looks like: