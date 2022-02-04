5 modern-day musical movies that are nothing but poetry in motion

The past decade witnessed the release of some of the most amazing musical films ever made. Movies like Moana and Whiplash left viewers mesmerized. Not only were they blown away by the musical treat these films had to offer, but the camerawork and storyline also received praise.

We have shortlisted 5 such films that were released in the past few years. Give it a read and if you have missed out on any one of them, make it a point to watch them soon.

5 modern-day musical movies

1) La La Land

Released back in 2016, La La Land is a one-of-a-kind musical drama. The plot revolves around the lives of a pianist and an actress, and how they struggle to keep balance between their career and romantic interest.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film managed to bag $448.9 million at the box office. The camerawork, musical treatment, and storyline swept the audience off their feet.

2) Whiplash

Starring Miles Teller, Paul Reiser, and J. K. Simmons, Whiplash (2014) narrates an uncanny tale between a student and his mentor who had unusual and at times extreme methods of teaching drums.

Apart from being a musical extravaganza, the movie also echoed a story of sheer grit and determination. It also gives out a message to the audience that no matter how hard a target may seem like, if there is will and honest effort, the odds can be achieved as well.

3) Moana

Being rated 7.6/10 by IMDb and 95% by Rotten Tomaties, Ron Clements, and John Musker's Moana (2016) is the only animated musical drama on this list. The film is based on the legends of Māui and till date has bagged a whopping $645 million at the box office.

Moana is a story about a young girl who sails out for a voyage and experiences a topsy-turvy time out at the sea. Those who watched the film were blown away by the animation and the musical experience.

4) Rocketman

If you are a fan of Sir Elton John, you should have definitely watched this film by now. Rocketman (2019) is a film based on the life of the British musical wizard.

Starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, the film is considered to be a musical masterpiece of modern times. It had a newly composed single titled (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again that was sung by Taron Egerton and the iconic Elton John himself.

