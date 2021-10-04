Did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sing in Moana?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sang one song for Disney's Moana in 2016. The Great One's voice is heard on 'You're Welcome,' the seventh track on the Moana soundtrack.

The Rock did the voice-over for Maui's character in the blockbuster film, which drew $645 million at the box office.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews My daughter loves ‘Moana’ and it’s a fun movie, but man, The Rock *kills it* in this with his voice acting. Fits right into the musical role with his singing, but adds tons of humor and a wide range of other stuff. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but what a performance. My daughter loves ‘Moana’ and it’s a fun movie, but man, The Rock *kills it* in this with his voice acting. Fits right into the musical role with his singing, but adds tons of humor and a wide range of other stuff. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but what a performance. https://t.co/F2HcowFH0O

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors globally and has featured in several Hollywood blockbusters.

He spoke with Female First about his role in Moana and discussed why he wanted to be a part of the Disney movie:

"The biggest reason I wanted to be a part of the movie was because it was an opportunity to showcase a culture that was very important to me. ‘Aloha Spirit’ is something that is very special; it’s very meaningful to us and our Polynesian culture. It’s intangible. When you get off the plane and your feet touch the ground there; energetically, it takes you to a different place. That’s ‘Aloha Spirit’. The opportunity that we had, as Polynesians, to bring to life a story of our Polynesian culture in this capacity with our great partners at Disney – and musically with the masters on this project – was a really special opportunity for us. This is a history-making movie and I am not saying that because I am a little biased. This truly showcases the Pacific Islands for the very first time on screen this way." The Rock said. (h/t Female First)

The Great One took to Instagram in 2020 to declare that his daughter Tia didn't believe that the Maui character was her dad. He posted the cute video to his millions of followers where he tried to convince her that it was him.

Aside from Moana, what films have Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently appeared in?

The former WWE Champion's latest hit film was Disney's Jungle Cruise, released in the summer of 2021. The fantasy adventure film grossed over $210 million worldwide and featured Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall. Johnson also co-produced the film.

He is currently filming and doing voice-overs for three upcoming films: Red Notice and DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam. They are all scheduled to be released in 2022.

