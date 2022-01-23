Who is Dave McCary? All about Emma Stone's husband as couple make rare appearance together

Actress Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary are an an extremely private couple who are producing Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World. They made a rare appearance as they promoted the movie togther in a virtual Sundance Film Festival 2022 Q&A.

The movie, starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, is the first movie to be produced by Stone and McCary's production company, Fruit Tree which is also comprised of producer Ali Herting and creative executive Kevin Kelly.

Some excerpts from the riveting Q&A are given ahead. Dave spoke about how things clicked into place and how fortunate they were that they could get Jesse onboard:

"We're also very fortunate that that we started the company around the time, just logistically that Jesse was putting the script out into the world. We're very close with him and we just want to work with people that we love and we trust, and it was just kind of Kismet that way."

Stone, about her Zombieland co-star, Eisenberg, said:

"He’s the most curious person I’ve ever met. He studies everyone and asks so many questions. He has a deep empathy to him. I knew that from acting with him, so it just felt like a no-brainer that we’d attempt to work on something with him."

According to IMDB, the story of the movie revolves around a mother, Evelyn (Moore), and her son, Ziggy (Wolfhard), looking for 'replacements for each other.' It progresses with Evelyn attempting to 'parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school.' Regarding the new project, Emma Stone stated:

"It was an incredibly personal story to him that felt like something none of us had seen before. That's pretty much ticking every box of anything we could hope to be involved with."

Everything about Dave McCary and his relationship with Emma Stone

Stone and McCary are now parents of a baby girl (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Dave McCary, 37, born in San Diego, California, works as a writer and segment director for Saturday Night Live. According to reports, he joined the show during its 39th season in 2013, alongside cast members Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett.

McCary is also the co-founder of a comedy troupe called Good Neighbor, which he formed with Mooney, Bennett, and Nick Rutherford. He has also directed the first two seasons of Epic Rap Battles of History and a movie called Brigsby Bear.

Emma Stone met Dave McCary when she hosted SNL in December 2016. Though it is unclear when the duo started dating, their romance was confirmed the following year in October.

McCary, who proposed to Emma Stone at the Saturday Night Live offices in New York City, announced his engagement to the actress through an Instagram post in December 2019.

The pair, who postponed their March 2020 nuptials due to the pandemic, sparked wedding rumors in late 2020 after being spotted wearing matching wedding bands on their ring fingers.

According to Page Six, Emma Stone, who swapped her pearl engagement ring for a gold one, married McCary in a secret ceremony in September 2020. In January 2021, Us Magazine confirmed Stone's pregnancy.

The twosome, who have kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 13, 2021.

Although the couple have not yet disclosed the name or shared any snaps of their daughter, TMZ reportedly acquired the baby's birth certificate, according to which Emma Stone and Dave McCary's daughter is named Louise Jean McCary.

