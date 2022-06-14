5 Chris Evans roles outside of the MCU

Marvel has seemingly reached the end of their contract with Chris Evans as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which started in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger.

While Captain America is arguably his most celebrated performance, other characters that he has played over the years have also gained recognition among viewers. Here, we take a look at some of his most well-known roles till date.

Disclaimer: This list contains the author's opinions and is ranked in no particular order. It also has spoilers for the films mentioned.

From Gifted to Knives Out: Noteworthy characters played by Chris Evans

1) Human Torch in the Fantastic Four Series

Fantastic Four, 2005 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Before becoming the superhuman patriot of America, Chris Evans had already played a superhero in the Fantastic Four films of 2005 and 2007. His role as the Human Torch was largely popular, and one of the redeeming points of the film.

Evans plays the role of Johnny Storm, astronaut and brother to Susan Storm. After being exposed to cosmic cloud radiation, Johnny gains the ability to cover himself in extremely high-temperature flames, going on to take up the mantle of the Human Torch as part of the Fantastic Four group.

2) Frank Adler in Gifted

Gifted, 2017 (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Chris Evans played the role of Frank Adler in Marc Webb's 2017 drama, Gifted. Frank is the de facto guardian of his prodigious niece, Mary. Ever since she lost her mom Diane, Mary has stayed with Frank and has been homeschooled.

In a bid to restore normalcy to Mary's life, Frank admits her to a public school so she can socialise with kids her age and make friends. Being a mathematics genius himself, he knows the pain of being a prodigy, and doesn't want his niece to have the same life. He eventually gets involved in a legal battle with his estranged mother, in order to fight for the freedom that Mary deserves, and Diane wished for.

3) Ransom Drysdale in Knives Out

Knives Out, 2019 (Image via Lionsgate)

The 2019 crime thriller, Knives Out, had Evans playing the character of Ransom Drysdale, grandson to the rich author, Harlan Thrombey. After the mysterious death of Harlan Thrombey on his 85th birthday, private detective Benoit Blanc is anonymously paid to investigate the matter. As Blanc embarks on a journey to find out the truth, he unravels a family embroiled in conflicts.

Chris Evans plays the character of the elusive antagonist responsible for orchestrating the whole thing. It is a thoroughly enjoyable film, with the character dynamics continuously evolving. Knives Out received positive acclaim following its release, and had a successful box office run.

4) Evil Ex Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 2010 (Image via Universal)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a 2010 comic-styled action film that follows Scott Pilgrim, as he battles the exes of his new girlfriend, Ramona Flowers. Ramona has previously had a number of superpowered boyfriends, all of whom try to stop them from dating. Scott goes on to face all seven of her evil exes and finally wins back Ramona.

Chris Evans plays the character of evil ex Lucas Lee, a successful movie star and professional skater. While the film may not have been a box office success, it has managed to attain a cult following and gain critical acclaim. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World boasted a visual style that had never been seen before - a blend of comics and video games in a live action setting.

5) Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie

Not Another Teen Movie, 2001 (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Towards the beginning of his career, Chris Evans starred in a teen parody film called Not Another Teen Movie, which took very obvious jabs at the set structure of teenage romantic dramas. The film is exactly what the name suggests it isn't - a recreation-filled movie with common tropes that are exaggerated for comic effect.

Chris Evans played the role of the high school jock, Jake Wyler, who gets into a bet with his friend Austin. The film is also peppered with a number of mini comic skits referencing other popular films in the genre. Not Another Teen Movie did well in box office, earning close to $60 million in global sales when it was released in 2001.

Chris Evans will also be seen voicing the the character of Buzz Lightyear, in the upcoming Pixar flick, Lightyear. A spinoff of the Toy Story film series, this new movie will follow an intergalactic adventure set in space and time. Get your tickets for Lightyear, releasing in theatres across the US on June 17, 2022.

