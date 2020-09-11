Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is officially coming back

After a 6-year hiatus, the popular video-game version of Scott Pilgrim Vs The World is officially coming back.

Originally released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, the game along with its DLC, was unceremoniously delisted both from the Xbox Live Arcade and Playstation Network, due to license-related issues in 2014.

Now, after an official request by series creator, Bryan Lee O'Malley, Ubisoft has announced a remastered version of the beloved game, which will be available on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Stadia.

Huge thank you to the fans who never shut up about the Scott Pilgrim game, not once, ever, even for one second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you. Now please get out of my house — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) September 10, 2020

The announcement comes in the wake of the popular retro-themed brawler style game celebrating its 10th anniversary. It has since then, become a cult favourite for fans across the world.

The legacy of Scott Pilgrim

The game is based on the popular series of graphic novels which became a pop-culture favourite and immortalized characters such as his love interest, Ramona Flowers.

The success of the novels also spawned a 2010 major motion picture directed by Edgar Wright, and starred the likes of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth-Winstead and Chris Evans.

Image Credits: Catchplay.com

The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition will feature the game as well as its DLC, the Knives Chau add-on pack and Wallace Wells add-on pack. As stated on the official website, the DLC will add the above two playable characters as well as subspace minigames, dodgeball, and PvP battles.

The original game was praised for its super cool old-school vibes, replete with brawler beatdowns and fun 2-D animation.

Image Credits: Polygon

The game also had a banger of a soundtrack, scored by American rock band, Anamanaguchi, who expressed happiness over the game's return:

From the bottom of our hearts: thank you all for being so vocal about wanting to see the Scott Pilgrim game return.



It went from being delisted on the PS3 to being announced today for Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.



Thank you @Ubisoft. pic.twitter.com/gAfxUIUNr1 — Anamanaguchi (@anamanaguchi) September 10, 2020

Check out some of the reactions online, with regards to the latest Scott Pilgrim announcement:

>when you and the squad pull up for Scott Pilgrim multiplayer pic.twitter.com/7NhzZYAOvi — вʟм | Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) September 10, 2020

i heard scott pilgrim is getting another game????? i'm ready. pic.twitter.com/TiO9qDCgFo — sharpie 🐣 #G4NeedsSharpie (@dapurplesharpie) September 10, 2020

within 1 week we got:



• 3D Mario All-Stars

• Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

• Scott Pilgrim vs The World



My heart man... pic.twitter.com/QULI50StfC — YuYu (@Plun_Yu) September 10, 2020

Idk anything about Scott Pilgrim, but the game looks sick asf! I’m definitely buying it day 1! pic.twitter.com/B1nyY8dTdJ — Johnny 🔥 (@JohnnyLockson) September 10, 2020

Scott Pilgrim is finally getting a game. God is good — Nazareth Pérez (@nazarethperez__) September 10, 2020

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game arrives this Holiday season.