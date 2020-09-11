Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is officially coming back

After a 6-year hiatus, the popular video-game version of Scott Pilgrim Vs The World is officially coming back.
Originally released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, the game along with its DLC, was unceremoniously delisted both from the Xbox Live Arcade and Playstation Network, due to license-related issues in 2014.
Now, after an official request by series creator, Bryan Lee O'Malley, Ubisoft has announced a remastered version of the beloved game, which will be available on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Stadia.
The announcement comes in the wake of the popular retro-themed brawler style game celebrating its 10th anniversary. It has since then, become a cult favourite for fans across the world.
The legacy of Scott Pilgrim
The game is based on the popular series of graphic novels which became a pop-culture favourite and immortalized characters such as his love interest, Ramona Flowers.
The success of the novels also spawned a 2010 major motion picture directed by Edgar Wright, and starred the likes of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth-Winstead and Chris Evans.
The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition will feature the game as well as its DLC, the Knives Chau add-on pack and Wallace Wells add-on pack. As stated on the official website, the DLC will add the above two playable characters as well as subspace minigames, dodgeball, and PvP battles.
The original game was praised for its super cool old-school vibes, replete with brawler beatdowns and fun 2-D animation.
The game also had a banger of a soundtrack, scored by American rock band, Anamanaguchi, who expressed happiness over the game's return:
Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game arrives this Holiday season.
Published 11 Sep 2020, 13:57 IST