Prince of Persia: Gamers unhappy as Ubisoft officially announces Sands of Time remake

As part of the 'Ubisoft Forward' event, several new and remastered versions of popular games were announced. The main reveal was undoubtedly the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, which is making a comeback after 17 long years.

The beloved game is getting an enhanced remake by the studios in Pune and Mumbai, and is scheduled to release on the 21st of January, 2021 on the PS4, XBOX and PC, as well as the next-generation consoles.

Sands of Time is what helped revive the Prince of Persia series and the game itself, which has acquired the legendary status, having sold millions of copies across all platforms.

The success of the game also spawned a direct sequel - Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, as well as a 2010 major motion picture starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

All that we know about the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake

The trailer serves as a major throwback to the glorious days of wall-running and scheming viziers, set against a familiar Persian backdrop.

The plot follows the tale of the titular Prince and the Mahrajah's daughter, Farah's quest to master the Dagger of Time and restore order to their doomed city.

Ubisoft Pune & Ubisoft Mumbai have rebuilt the original game from scratch, using Ubisoft's modern AnvilNext Engine, replete with new motion capture animation, new assets, as well as a few adjustments to the gameplay in order to achieve a seamless blend of the mythic and the modern.

The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is expected to maintain the tone and feel of the original in terms of storyline and gameplay. This means you can expect iconic features such as the free-flowing style of melee combat, time reversal and a modernised control set-up.

Also, anyone who pre-orders the game is eligible to receive the "Back to the Origins" bundle, which features the original Prince outfit from the 1989 original, the Prince's original weapon set and a retro filter that helps recreate the look and feel of the original Prince of Persia.

In addition to that, pioneer voiceover artist and fan favourite - Yuri Lowenthal, who recently frontlined PS4's smash-hit, Spider-Man, is set to reprise his role as The Prince in The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.

"No, no, no... that's not how it happened... let me try again."

Some more additional features of the game include:

As the surprise reveal went viral, Twitter was soon abuzz with several people from the online community reacting to news of the remake.

Though fans were happy that one of their all-time favourites was getting a remastered version, there seemed to be an overall mixed reception as some fans called out the trailer for it's shoddy graphics.

Check out some of the reactions below:

On the other hand, the players were thankful and pleased with the return of one of the most iconic games of all time:

