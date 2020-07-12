Ubisoft Forward Event: How and where to watch the Livestream

Ubisoft Forward is the publisher's big event planned for the Summer, and fans are expecting some huge news on the 12th of July.

Far Cry 6 is likely to be amongst the games that will feature in the event.

(picture credits: rock paper shotgun)

Ubisoft is looking to grab major headlines this Summer with their event scheduled for later tonight called Ubisoft Forward. In the event, Ubisoft will unveil their plans for future games, as well as hopefully some gameplay.

The focus will primarily be on Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Hyper Scape. Due to the recent leaks, their plans for Far Cry 6 have also been revealed.

Ubisoft acknowledged the leaks with an ominous teaser for Far Cry 6 featuring Giancarlo Esposito as the main villain with the caption "Antón would not be pleased".

Fans have been guessing as to what Ubisoft has up their sleeve, with a large section of the fanbase hoping for a Rainbow Six sequel.

How and where to watch Ubisoft Forward

Where to watch: The official Ubisoft Forward website, link here.

Youtube

Twitch

Mixer

When does it stream: 10:30 AM PDT/07:30 PM CEST/ 11:30PM IST Sunday(India)

Date: 12 July/13 July (India)

The event is likely to focus on the games mentioned on the site, but also a few surprises. The most optimistic fans are even hoping for a Prince of Persia remake, but that looks highly unlikely as the last few entries in the franchise failed to meet expectations.

While Far Cry 6 is likely to be one of the surprises from Ubisoft, there must be more that the publishers have up their sleeve. Amongst all the new releases, there will also be announcements related to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Trackmania, and The Division 2.

Ubisoft's new battle royale Hyper Scape also looks to be a major player in the genre, with it receiving generally positive reviews. The publisher will likely show off more gameplay from Hyper Scape as well as announce a release date for the game.

