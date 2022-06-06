Upcoming Marvel release dates: 5 shows to look forward to in 2022

2022 is shaping up to be another busy year for Marvel Studios, as it is slated to release a number of titles under Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have already seen Marvel's prior installations for its cinematic universe this year, which included Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight. Let's check out five of these titles to get an idea of what is yet to come.

5 Marvel titles to watch in 2022

1) Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel airs on Disney+ on June 8, 2022 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel is a mini-series adaptation by Marvel Studios, of the American Pakistani teen, Kamala Khan, who fangirls over the Avengers until one day she gets superpowers of her own. It is a coming-of-age superhero title which hints at the changes that happen with puberty, and how a regular teen embraces those changes.

Kamala ardently looks up to her hero, Captain Marvel. In a surprising turn of events, she one day finds a mystical bracelet in their storage, which grants her superpowers, giving her the ability to fight crime, just like her heroes. The series follows her as she matures into the role of a superhero. Ms. Marvel will have six episodes, with the first premiering on June 8, 2022 on Disney+.

2) Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder releases July 8, 2022 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thor: Love and Thunder introduces the character of female Thor, who is none other than Thor Odinson's ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster. Played by Natalie Portman, Jane donned the mantle of the God of Thunder, after being deemed worthy by the Mjolnir.

The film sees Thor on a journey across the galaxy to find himself and his true purpose, when he comes face to face with Gorr, the God butcher played by Christian Bale. To defeat him and foil his plan of killing all Gods, Thor joins forces with Jane, Valkyrie and fan-favourite Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on July 8, 2022 in theatres.

3) She Hulk: Attorney at Law

She Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on August 17, 2022 (Image via Marvel Studios)

She Hulk: Attorney at Law revolves around Jennifer Walters, an attorney who gains powers similar to the Hulk after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner - the original Hulk. The series will be Marvel's eighth television series by the MCU and is set to release on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

The live-action series follows Walters as she learns to control her new powers while navigating through her 30-something single life as an attorney. However, unlike Banner, Walter's Hulk transformation retains her intelligence and sense of rationality.

4) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11, 2022 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated for release on November 11, 2022, making it the final release under the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the year. The film further explores the vastly advanced nation of Wakanda further.

Letitia Wright as Princess Shuri (Image via Marvel Studios)

The protagonist of the film would be Shuri, King T'Challa's sister, instead of Black Panther himself, owing to the untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Marvel has confirmed that the role will neither be recast nor recreated digitally. Also, speculations suggest the introduction of an antagonist by the name of Namor, the ruler of Atlantis - a rival nation of Wakanda.

5) I am Groot

I am Groot releases on Disney+ on August 10, 2022 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel has released the date for its upcoming original series based on fan favourite character, Groot. I am Groot will be a fun series that follows Baby Groot as he enjoys his days of leisure and gets into all sorts of mischief.

Baby Groot chilling and listening to his favourite tunes (Image via Marvel Studios)

The series' first-look poster was shared recently by Marvel along with the date of the premiere on Disney+ being August 10, 2022.

These are 5 must-watch titles from the house of Marvel, under its phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some more releases set for this year include the second season of What...If? and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but the dates for the same have not been decided yet. Keep an eye out on this space for more Marvel-related updates.

